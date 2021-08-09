EANS-Tip Announcement CORDIFIN S.p.A. / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Fascicolo Bilancio Consolidato 2020 Gruppo Cordifin
The company CORDIFIN S.p.A. is declaring the following financial reports below:
Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 28.07.2021
Publication Location: https://www.cordifin.it/investors-relations/
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: CORDIFIN S.p.A.
Piazza Renato Simoni n. 1
I-37122 Verona
phone: 0039 045 8000122
FAX: 0039 045 9201925
mail: segreteria@cordifin.it
WWW: http://www.cordifin.it
ISIN: IT0005405771
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/143389/4989293
OTS: CORDIFIN S.p.A.
