CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) announced today that Bob Sulentic, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The presentation is scheduled for 12 Noon Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.cbre.com. An audio replay of the webcast will be posted within 24 hours of the live event and will be available for 90 days thereafter.