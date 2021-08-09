checkAd

Jade Leader Increases Previously Announced Financing

Autor: Accesswire
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Jade Leader Corp. (TSX.V:JADE) ("Jade Leader" or "the Company") announces an increase to its financing previously announced on July 28, 2021, due to increased investor interest in the Company's progress and going forward plans.

FINANCING
The Company previously announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 5 million Units, at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for gross proceeds of CDN$ 250,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and a half common share purchase warrant. Each full common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of two years following closing.

The Units are to be offered on a non-brokered basis by way of private placement to accredited investors. All securities issued under the offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of closing. A finder's fee of 5% may be paid to eligible agents upon closing. This financing is subject to TSX Venture approval.

The Company has now increased the size of this offering, on the same terms, to 5.6 million units, for gross proceeds of up to CDN$280,000.

Proceeds of the financing are to be used for working capital, general corporate purposes as well as additional Jade exploration and recovery at the Company's Wyoming Jade projects to increase the Company's marketable Jade inventory on hand.

About Jade and Jade Leader Corp.
Recent articles and mainstream publications suggest that the international Jade market is now larger than the better known worldwide market for rough diamonds, without any participation in the space by publicly listed Companies prior to the formation of Jade Leader Corp.

Jade Leader Corp, with a Board of Directors having over 120 years of combined experience as mineral exploration geologists with proven track records of discoveries, is led by JP. Jutras, B.Sc Hons Geology, P.Geol who is also an internationally recognized Jade carver with over 30 years experience.

Jade leader is leveraging this unique combination of mineral exploration expertise and jade carving knowledge to build a portfolio of 6 Jade exploration properties on which nephrite jade with various characteristics has now been identified in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions in the USA.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Jean-Pierre Jutras"
Jean-Pierre Jutras,
President/Director

For Further Information Contact: 
info@jadeleader.ca
Or Jean Pierre Jutras, President 
at 1.403.233.0464 

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as "expects", "projects", "plans", "anticipates" and similar expressions, are forward-looking information that represents management of Jade Leader's internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of Jade Leader. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Jade Leader's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in Jade Leader's filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of Jade Leader shares and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. Jade Leader disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Jade Leader Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658890/Jade-Leader-Increases-Previously-Ann ...

