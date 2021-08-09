checkAd

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces another Commercial Feasibility with a Significant Canadian Cannabis Licensed Producer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce the commencement of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ commercial feasibility at a significant Canadian Cannabis Licensed Producer ("the LP").

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce the commencement of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ commercial feasibility at a significant Canadian Cannabis Licensed Producer ("the LP").

The feasibility will run for up to one year with an option to expand a commercial installation for the entire production area of the facility at the conclusion of the feasibility or sooner. The objectives of the feasibility are to increase production and revenue while reducing the cost per gram of Cannabis produced at the facility.

The LP currently employs atmospheric CO2 enrichment year-round through purchased CO2 bulk tanks. However, during the warmer months from spring through fall, the facility requires heat venting which makes increasing CO2 levels in the grow areas above ambient conditions very difficult. By employing CO2 Delivery Solutions™, more CO2 can be delivered to the plant despite heat venting, resulting in not only increased plants yields but also a significant reduction in CO2 gas use and the facility's ecological footprint.

Aaron Archibald VP, Sales and Strategic Alliances commented, "The LP is focused on reducing their ecological footprint as well as increasing production and profitability. Our CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology's ability to deliver significant improvements in yields, reduced cycle times and suppression of pathogens is well documented and increasingly well known in the Canadian Cannabis industry. We have long maintained our CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology can produce significant reductions in CO2 use and expenses in addition to reducing the ecological footprint of a grower. We look forward to a successful feasibility and hopefully a commercial installation in the near future."

Visit www.co2delivery.ca for more information on CO2 Delivery Solutions™ or  watch this video. To see a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ VCO2 system installation,  watch this video.   

About CO2 GRO Inc.

GROW's proprietary CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology is revolutionizing the global 600 billion square foot protected agriculture industry (Cuesta Roble 2018). We create a saturated CO2 solution that when misted onto plants provides growers that cannot gas with CO2 the opportunity to increase plant yields by up to 30% and profits by up to 100%. Applying saturated CO2 also suppressed the development of pathogens such as E.coli and powdery mildew, helping to reduce crop losses. GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ is protected by a suite of patents and patents pending.

