The Glimpse Group and Avenues: The World School Announce Extension of Augmented Reality Software Engagement

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Early-Adopter ("EA"), a subsidiary company of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) ("Glimpse") focuses on Augmented and Virtual Reality products for K-12 education, and Avenues: The World School …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Early-Adopter ("EA"), a subsidiary company of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) ("Glimpse") focuses on Augmented and Virtual Reality products for K-12 education, and Avenues: The World School ("Avenues"), an international private school system serving toddler-12th grades, announced today the extension of an agreement for the use of EA's Augmented Reality (AR) and other immersive technologies in all of Avenues campuses, including New York, São Paulo, Brazil and Shenzhen, China.

Early Adopter provides Avenues with Avenues AR, a special-branded version of EA's Social AR presentation platform - Common Room. The Common Room AR app allows students and teachers to create AR content through a templated, web-based form that is simple to use. Content created then appears in AR "rooms" which can be made public and available to anyone or private and only available to logged in users. Once inside a "room," users can join a built-in voice chat feature to speak with others experiencing the same AR content no matter where they are. Avenues used Common Room through the pandemic for student showcases, and to introduce prospective parents to the project-based cross-disciplinary projects that Avenues students around the globe have created.

Video link: https://vimeo.com/582304954

Brian Butnick, Director of Global Content and Development at Avenues said: "Throughout the pandemic, we relied on EA's social AR technology as a great way to make students, teachers and parents feel like they're together and connected despite being physically unable to. Even now as in-person learning returns, we are using EA's AR technologies to proactively share what our students are doing from one campus to another."

Jay Van Buren, General Manager of Early-Adopter, commented: "EA and Avenues have had a successful relationship going back several years now. Avenues is an industry innovator, exploring and implementing new immersive technologies across their K-12 global schools. Our Avenues branded Common Room platform demonstrates how EA can help partners like Avenues bring innovation to the classroom and provide students with new ways to connect and learn. We value our relationship with Avenues as we look to continue to make AR and VR increasingly impactful in K-12 schools in the years to come."

