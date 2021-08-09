Playgon Doubles Live Operators on The Platform

checkAd

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (TSX-V:DEAL / OTCQB:PLGNF/ Frankfurt:7CR) and/or its subsidiaries ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a SaaS technology company focused on delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to announce that an additional 7 operators are now live and offering Playgon's proprietary Vegas Lounge live dealer platform to their players. Our live operators now totals 14 with a further 15 operators in the pipeline committed to offering Playgon's live dealer product through previously announced aggregators.

"As the gaming industry continues to rapidly embrace digital transformation to help augment their land based business, iGaming will continue to experience exponential growth. We are experiencing considerable interest in our innovative mobile live dealer technology," said Darcy Krogh, CEO of Playgon Games. "While the interest is great, the proof is always measured in the rapid adoption by operators that are willing to commit to offering Playgon's technology. Doubling the number of live operators in our platform in the last six weeks is a milestone for our organization and a testament to the demand for our live dealer product offering and we expect to add and onboard operators over the course of this year, while at the same time focus on increasing user engagement on the platform."

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL / OTCQB: PLGNF / FSE: 7CR) is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports which through a seamless integration at the operator level allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business to business digital content provider, the Company products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com.

For further information, contact:

Mike Marrandino, Director
Tel: (604) 722-5225
Email: mikem@playgon.com

Virtus Advisory Group
Tel: (416)-644-5081
Email: info@virtusadvisory.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except for historical facts, the statements in this news release, as well as oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Playgon, are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. In the context of any forward-looking information please refer to risk factors detailed in, as well as other information contained in the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with Canadian securities regulators (www.sedar.com).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Playgon Games, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658899/Playgon-Doubles-Live-Operators-on-Th ...

