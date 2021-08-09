Florida Cyber Charter Academy Ready to Help All Florida Students Get Back on Track

“Last year was rough for a lot of Florida families, but FLCCA can provide that consistency parents need for their child’s growth and education,” said Sandra Anthony, head of school for NVVA.

Florida Cyber Charter Academy ( FLCCA ), a full-time, online public school serving students in grades K-12 throughout the state, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students an education option designed to help them reach their full potential. FLCCA students and teachers open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year tomorrow, August 10.

For most parents, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. FLCCA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

FLCCA is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more and how to enroll, visit FLCCA, or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Florida Cyber Charter Academy

Florida Cyber Charter Academy (FLCCA) is a full-time, online public school available to students in grades K-12. As part of the Florida public school system, enrollment in FLCCA is tuition-free for Florida students, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about FLCCA, visit flcca.k12.com.

