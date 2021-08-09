Rand Capital Reports 20% Growth in Total Investment Income for the Second Quarter 2021

Allen F. (“Pete”) Grum, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rand, commented, “We are executing on our strategy to position our portfolio to grow investment income. The portfolio continues to perform well supported by improving economic activity which is driving growth in total investment income. We believe our strong liquidity and pipeline of potential investments present further growth opportunities. We expect this to ultimately deliver sustained growth in net investment income and subsequently our quarterly cash distributions.”

Second Quarter Highlights

Total investment income in the quarter grew 20% to $811,000 due to increased interest income from portfolio companies and increased dividend and other investment income.

Total expenses in the quarter were $1.6 million, up $1.1 million from prior-year period, which was the result of $1.1 million in capital gains incentive fees during the quarter compared with no similar fees in the prior-year period. The fee was primarily the result of realized gains from the sale of GiveGab and the increase in unrealized appreciation mostly related to Open Exchange, Inc. Operating expenses in the quarter, a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes the capital gains incentive fee accrual, increased $84,000, or 18%, mostly because of an increase in the base management fee payable to Rand’s investment adviser resulting from increased asset values. See the attached description of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation table for operating expenses.

Net investment loss was $811,000, or $0.31 per share, compared with net investment income of $199,000, or $0.08 per share, in the prior-year period.

Adjusted net investment income per share, which excludes capital gains incentive fees, was

$0.10 for the second quarter of 2021. See the attached description of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation table for adjusted net investment income per share.

Net assets at June 30, 2021 were $58.1 million, up 8% from March 31, 2021. The increase largely reflects unrealized appreciation on Rand's investment in Open Exchange following its new financing. Net assets were up 26% from December 31, 2020, mostly due to the increase in unrealized appreciation on Rand's investment in ACV Auctions resulting from ACV Auctions' initial public offering completed in March 2021.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of June 30, 2021, Rand’s portfolio consisted of 35 companies. At that date, the dollar value of the portfolio was comprised of approximately 55% in equity investments, 36% in fixed-rate debt investments and 9% in dividend paying, publicly traded BDCs. The annualized weighted average yield of debt investments was 11.9%.

At June 30, 2021, portfolio fair value increased $7.5 million, or 14%, to $59.8 million compared with March 31, 2021, due primarily to valuation adjustments and new investments offset by sales and payoffs.

There was one exit in the quarter and a partial repayment of $15,000: The Company sold its investment in GiveGab Inc. and recognized a gain of $1.8 million.

Rand made $4.6 million in new and follow-on investments in the quarter: Funded $3.9 million to ITA Acquisition, LLC with both loan and equity components. ITA manufactures a broad variety of window covering components and finished window treatments including wood, faux wood and fabric shades, shutters and blinds for residential and commercial applications. Follow-on debt financing of $667,000 was provided to Mattison Avenue Holdings, LLC, a high-end salon suite business that provides customized, fully furnished salon and spa studio space for lease in prime locations for individual stylists, barbers, massage therapists, nail technicians and estheticians.



Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter was $12.9 million and represented 22.3% of net assets. Outstanding SBA leverage was $11 million at the end of the quarter and there was $3 million remaining available to draw on the SBIC debenture program. The earliest debenture maturity is in September 2022 when $3 million in borrowings are due.

Dividend Distributions

On July 29, 2021, the Board declared a regular quarterly cash dividend distribution of $0.10 per share to be paid on or about September 16, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 2, 2021.

ABOUT RAND CAPITAL

Rand Capital (Nasdaq: RAND) is an externally managed Business Development Company (BDC) with a wholly owned subsidiary licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize total return to its shareholders with current income and capital appreciation by focusing its debt and related equity investments in privately-held, lower middle market companies with committed and experienced managements in a broad variety of industries. Rand invests in early to later stage businesses that have sustainable, differentiated and market-proven products, revenue of more than $2 million and a path to free cash flow or up to $5 million in EBITDA. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its external investment adviser, Rand Capital Management, LLC. Additional information can be found at the Company’s website where it regularly posts information: https://www.randcapital.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than historical facts, including but not limited to statements regarding the effectiveness of, and execution on, Rand’s investment strategy, the success of increasing interest income with new investments, the capital return potential of Rand’s equity investments, the strength of the pipeline of potential investments, the competitive ability and position of Rand, and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts and are sometimes identified by the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “potential,” “intend,” “expect,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “overestimate,” “underestimate,” “believe,” “could,” “project,” “predict,” “continue,” “target” or other similar words or expressions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) the risk that Rand and/or Rand SBIC may be unable to fulfill the conditions required in order to elect to be treated as a regulated investment company (RIC) for U.S. tax purposes; (2) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (3) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions; and (4) other risk factors as detailed from time to time in Rand’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Rand’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, the definitive proxy statement and other documents filed with the SEC. Consequently, such forward-looking statements should be regarded as Rand’s current plans, estimates and beliefs. Except as required by applicable law, Rand assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this release.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW.

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Position June 30, 2021

(Unaudited) December 31,

2020 ASSETS Investments at fair value: Control investments (cost of $1,753,590 and $0, respectively) $ 602,569 $ - Affiliate investments (cost of $21,817,833 and $14,835,885, respectively) 20,873,147 13,891,199 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments (cost of $23,525,430 and $25,884,428, respectively) 38,331,679 26,157,302 Total investments, at fair value (cost of $47,096,853 and $40,720,313, respectively) 59,807,395 40,048,501 Cash and cash equivalents 12,944,885 20,365,415 Interest receivable (net of allowance of $15,000) 287,702 258,186 Prepaid income taxes 215,883 220,740 Other assets 182,563 74,100 Total assets $ 73,438,428 $ 60,966,942 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (NET ASSETS) Liabilities: Debentures guaranteed by the SBA (net of debt issuance costs) $ 10,843,425 $ 10,824,587 Dividend payable - 3,434,117 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 161,093 171,373 Due to investment adviser 212,907 156,999 Capital gains incentive fees 3,660,000 - Deferred revenue 332,126 153,895 Deferred taxes 109,056 121,141 Total liabilities 15,318,607 14,862,112 Stockholders’ equity (net assets): Common stock, $0.10 par; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued: 2,648,916; shares outstanding: 2,582,169 264,892 264,892 Capital in excess of par value 52,003,545 52,003,545 Treasury stock, at cost: 66,747 shares at 6/30/21 and 12/31/20 (1,545,834 ) (1,545,834 ) Total distributable earnings 7,397,218 (4,617,773 ) Total stockholders’ equity (net assets) (per share – 6/30/21: $22.51, 12/31/20: $17.86) 58,119,821 46,104,830 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (net assets) $ 73,438,428 $ 60,966,942

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three months

ended

June 30, 2021 Three months

ended

June 30, 2020 Six months

ended

June 30, 2021 Six months

ended

June 30, 2020 Investment income: Interest from portfolio companies: Control investment $ 2,867 $ - $ 2,867 $ - Affiliate investments 295,085 170,262 614,501 309,108 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 344,254 400,424 735,600 797,279 Total interest from portfolio companies 642,206 570,686 1,352,968 1,106,387 Interest from other investments: Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 243 2,754 12,870 86,004 Total interest from other investments 243 2,754 12,870 86,004 Dividend and other investment income: Affiliate investments 13,125 13,125 108,051 26,250 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 123,922 81,313 275,665 81,313 Total dividend and other investment income 137,047 94,438 383,716 107,563 Fee income: Affiliate investments 24,562 4,167 63,918 5,417 Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 6,979 2,500 13,957 5,000 Total fee income 31,541 6,667 77,875 10,417 Total investment income 811,037 674,545 1,827,429 1,310,371 Expenses: Base management fee (see Note 8) 212,907 141,386 388,516 281,763 Capital gains incentive fees (see Note 8) 1,060,000 - 3,660,000 - Interest on SBA obligations 104,190 104,190 208,380 208,380 Professional fees 123,991 77,917 284,124 257,036 Stockholders and office operating 69,661 116,299 141,083 167,844 Directors' fees 38,900 28,375 75,400 56,750 Insurance 9,380 7,400 19,707 18,068 Corporate development 821 132 8,303 2,006 Other operating 108 107 108 465 Total expenses 1,619,958 475,806 4,785,621 992,312 Net investment (loss) income before income taxes (808,921 ) 198,739 (2,958,192 ) 318,059 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,966 - 19,723 (419,101 ) Net investment (loss) income (810,887 ) 198,739 (2,977,915 ) 737,160

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (continued, unaudited) Three months

ended

June 30, 2021 Three months

ended

June 30, 2020 Six months

ended

June 30, 2021 Six months

ended

June 30, 2020 Net realized gain on sales and dispositions of investments: Control investments - - - - Affiliate investments - - 135,430 - Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 1,817,350 18,595 1,992,675 2,412,046 Income tax benefit - - - - Net realized gain on sales and dispositions of investments 1,817,350 18,595 2,128,105 2,412,046 Net change in unrealized appreciation/ depreciation on investments: Affiliate investments - (5,613 ) - (515,804 ) Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments 3,495,322 211,850 13,382,354 (6,282 ) Change in unrealized appreciation/ depreciation before income taxes 3,495,322 206,237 13,382,354 (522,086 ) Deferred income tax expense 951 - 951 1,773,412 Net change in unrealized appreciation/ depreciation on investments 3,494,371 206,237 13,381,403 (2,295,498 ) Net realized and unrealized gain on investments 5,311,721 224,832 15,509,508 116,548 Net increase in net assets from operations $ 4,500,834 $ 423,571 $ 12,531,593 $ 853,708 Weighted average shares outstanding 2,582,169 2,103,093 2,582,169 1,950,058 Basic and diluted net increase in net assets from operations per share $ 1.74 $ 0.20 $ 4.85 $ 0.44

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets (unaudited) Three months

ended

June 30, 2021 Three months

ended

June 30, 2020 Six months

ended

June 30, 2021 Six months

ended

June 30, 2020 Net assets at beginning of period $ 53,877,204 $ 54,058,653 $ 46,104,830 $ 53,628,516 Net investment (loss) income (810,887 ) 198,739 (2,977,915 ) 737,160 Net realized gain on sales and dispositions of investments 1,817,350 18,595 2,128,105 2,412,046 Net change in unrealized appreciation/ depreciation on investments 3,494,371 206,237 13,381,403 (2,295,498 ) Net increase in net assets from operations 4,500,834 423,571 12,531,593 853,708 Purchase of treasury shares - (14,304 ) - (14,304 ) Declaration of dividend (258,217 ) (4,756,606 ) (516,602 ) (4,756,606 ) Net assets at end of period $ 58,119,821 $ 49,711,314 $ 58,119,821 $ 49,711,314

Rand Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to

GAAP Total Expense

(unaudited)

In addition to reporting Total Expenses, which is a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle (“GAAP”) financial measure, Rand presents Operating Expenses, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Operating expenses are defined as GAAP Total expenses less any expenses for capital gains incentive fees attributable to net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments. GAAP Total expenses is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Rand believes that Operating expenses provides useful information to investors regarding financial performance because it is a method the Company uses to measure its financial and business trends related to its results of operations. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three months

ended

June 30, 2021 Three months

ended

June 30, 2020 Total expenses $ 1,619,958 $ 475,806 Exclude capital gains incentive fees 1,060,000 - Operating expenses $ 559,958 $ 475,806

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share to

GAAP Net Investment (Loss) Income per Share

(unaudited)

In addition to reporting Net Investment (Loss) Income per Share, which is a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle (“GAAP”) financial measure, Rand presents Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share is defined as GAAP Net Investment (Loss) Income per Share less any capital gains incentive fees attributable to net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments. GAAP Net Investment (Loss) Income per Share is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Rand believes that Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share provides useful information to investors regarding financial performance because it is a method the Company uses to measure its financial and business trends related to its results of operations. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three months

ended

June 30, 2021 Three months

ended

June 30, 2020 Net Investment (Loss) Income per Share $ (0.31 ) $ 0.08 Capital gains incentive fees per share 0.41 - Adjusted Net Investment Income per Share $ 0.10 $ 0.08

