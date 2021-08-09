checkAd

ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of Enterprise Resource Performance, Inc.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN), one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, and creative fields across the commercial and government sectors, announced today the acquisition of Enterprise Resource Performance, Inc. (ERPi), a premier healthcare consulting and data analytics firm that delivers federal healthcare transformation services. ERPi’s team of 250 consultants will become part of the Enterprise Solutions business unit within ECS, ASGN’s Federal Government Segment.

Founded in 2001 in Fairfax, Virginia, ERPi provides IT solutions, data analytics, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), and healthcare domain expertise to government entities, including the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), Indian Health Services (IHS), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the US Army. ERPi supports key health initiatives including electronic health records modernization, post-COVID-19 care models, and improved access to provider and cost information, among other programs.

“Following one of the most difficult years for the global healthcare market, ASGN is proud to add enhanced solution capabilities in the healthcare industry with the addition of ERPi,” said Ted Hanson, ASGN President and Chief Executive Officer. “ERPi offers superior IT services depth and healthcare industry knowledge, and we look forward to leveraging their proven healthcare and business transformation capabilities across our combined client base.”

“The acquisition of ERPi deepens ECS’ capabilities across a number of exciting solution areas and provides key contract vehicles that will bolster our current healthcare industry offerings. We are thrilled to bring their team’s experience to new and existing customers across industry and government,” said George Wilson, President of ECS.

“Like ECS, ERPi has a long history of taking on their clients’ largest and most complex challenges, including federal departments like the VA. ECS is pleased to support human-centric missions – helping to accelerate meaningful and enduring transformation to improve the lives and medical care of our nation’s veterans and military families,” added John Heneghan, Chief Operating Officer of ECS.

“Joining ECS is an incredible next step for ERPi. Our customers will not only benefit from ECS’ deep enterprise resources and program-level experience, but also from their digital transformation, cybersecurity, data and AI solutions. We are thrilled to have this opportunity to join the ECS and the broader ASGN platform,” said Bill Hummel, President of ERPi.

