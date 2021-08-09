Temas Resources Engages Online Marketing Firm

The Company will issue 308,823 common shares in the authorized share structure of the Company (each, a “Share”) to North Equities at a price of $0.34 per Share (being the closing price of the Shares on July 26, 2021) as payment for $105,000 owed for work already completed under the Agreement. No further payments are due from the Company to North Equities for the duration of the Agreement’s six-month term. The Shares will have a statutory hold period of four months.

Temas Resources Corp. (CSE:TMAS, OTCQB:TMASF, FSE:26P) (the “Company” or “Temas Resources”) is pleased to announce that on July 26, 2021 it entered into a six-month marketing and consulting agreement (the “Agreement”) with North Equities Corp. (“North Equities”). Pursuant to the Agreement, North Equities will facilitate greater investor engagement and widespread dissemination of the Company’s news, as well as increase the Company's current social media presence.

About North Equities

The North Equities team has more than 100 team-years of equity experience and has helped more than 200 companies acquire more than 120k+ investors combined. With the perfect combination of expertise, tactics, and a track record in fundraising and marketing, North Equities has created the next evolution of investor engagement and marketing.

About Temas Resources Corp.

The Company is focused on the advancement of mineral independence and provides high purity, low cost, environmentally friendly mineral processing technologies to the mining industry. Temas actively invests in and works to apply green technologies to support the reduction of environmental impact and carbon footprint of current metal extraction techniques.

The Company is advancing Fe-Ti-V projects in Quebec and soon expects to be active on Boron Projects in Serbia.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Temas Resources Corp.,

“Kyler Hardy”

Director

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target”, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “would”, “could”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.