Janus Henderson to Offer Model Portfolios through Orion Portfolio Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021   

Janus Henderson Investors today announced that a suite of three proprietary mutual fund driven model portfolios and two model-delivered separately managed accounts (SMA) are now available to financial advisors through Orion Portfolio Solutions (OPS), the premier turnkey asset management program (TAMP) of wealthtech platform leader Orion Advisor Solutions. OPS users can now access:

  • Janus Henderson Global Allocation - Conservative Model Portfolio, Moderate Model Portfolio and Growth Model Portfolio: Offers broad global diversification for investors through a strategic allocation across equities, fixed income and alternatives, with the goal of providing the opportunity for higher returns and lower volatility. Each model seeks an optimized allocation to actively managed underlying Janus Henderson mutual funds.
  • Janus Henderson Global Sustainable Equity ADR Managed Account: Utilizes the Global Sustainable Equity strategy that has provided sustainable investments in US and international equities for client accounts in Europe and the UK since the mid-1990s.
  • Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Managed Account: The Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Managed Account offers a similar strategy to the $23.2B Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund in a SMA wrapper.

In addition, the Orion Communities Model Marketplace is expected to soon offer a broad-reaching set of Janus Henderson models, including exchange-traded funds (ETF) driven model portfolios and additional model-delivered SMAs through Communities, Orion’s model marketplace that provides access to strategist models for fixed income, equities, and alternatives. The Janus Henderson models will include:

“Our model platform offers a full suite of solutions, including single strategies as well as targeted allocation solutions to clients leveraging our unique adaptive allocation and fundamental multi-asset investment teams which we are pleased to offer to Orion clients,” said Matt Peron, Director of Research and Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson. “Partnering with Orion to provide our multi-asset model portfolios on their platform gives advisors solutions designed to match clients’ needs and prioritize investor preferences. We look forward to further expanding our model portfolio offerings through Orion in the near future.”

