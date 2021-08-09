XPEL Reports Record Revenue of $68.7 Million in Second Quarter 2021; Net Income of $10.2 Million

XPEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XPEL) (the "Company"), a global provider of protective films and coatings, announced results for the second quarter and first six months ended June 30, 2021.

Revenues increased 92.0% to $68.7 million compared to second quarter 2020 and increased 32.5% sequentially compared to first quarter 2021

Net income grew 156.3% to $10.2 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share, compared to $4.0 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted share, in the same quarter of 2020

EBITDA grew 139.8% to $13.6 million, or 19.8% of revenues compared to $5.7 million, or 15.8% of sales in second quarter 20201

First Six Months Highlights:

Revenues increased 87.9% to $120.6 million as compared to $64.2 million in the prior year period

Net income increased by more than 200% to $17.0 million, or $0.62 per basic and diluted share, compared to $5.6 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share, in the same period of 2020

EBITDA grew 176.1% to $22.7 million, or 18.9% of revenues, as compared to $8.2 million, or 12.8% in the same prior year period1

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021:

Revenues. Revenues increased approximately $32.9 million, or 92%, to $68.7 million as compared to $35.8 million in the prior year.

Gross Margin. Gross margin was 36.7% compared to 32.8% in the second quarter of 2020.

Expenses. Operating expenses increased to $12.6 million, or 18.3% of sales, compared to $6.6 million, or 18.4% of sales in the prior year period.

Net income. Net income was $10.2 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share, versus net income of $4.0 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2020.

EBITDA. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) was $13.6 million, or 19.8% of sales, compared to $5.7 million, or 15.8% of sales in the prior year1.

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021:

Revenues. Revenues increased approximately $56.4 million, or 87.9%, to $120.6 million as compared to $64.2 million in the same period of the prior year.

Gross Margin. Gross margin was 36.1% compared to 34.3% in the first six months of 2020.

Expenses. Operating expenses increased to $22.3 million, or 18.5% of sales, compared to $14.4 million, or 22.5%, of sales in the same prior year period.

Net income. Net income was $17.0 million, or $0.62 per basic and diluted share, versus net income of $5.6 million, or $0.20 per basic and diluted share in the first half of 2020.

EBITDA. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) was $22.7 million, or 18.9% of sales, compared to $8.2 million, or 12.8% of sales in the same prior year period1.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call and webcast today, August 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2021 results.

To access the live webcast, please visit the XPEL, Inc. website at www.xpel.com/investor.

To participate in the call by phone, dial (844) 407-9500 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers please dial (862) 298-0850.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until September 9, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 42329.

About XPEL, Inc.

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “XPEL”.

Safe harbor statement

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding XPEL, Inc. and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, anticipated use of proceeds from capital transactions, expansion into new markets, and execution of the company's growth strategy. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "is expected," "expects," "scheduled," "intends," "contemplates," "anticipates," "believes," "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of XPEL. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, performance and acceptance of the company's products, economic factors, competition, the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of XPEL. Although XPEL has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and XPEL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

XPEL Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Product revenue $ 58,667,314 $ 30,961,996 $ 103,598,668 $ 54,711,913 Service revenue 10,068,657 4,843,862 17,003,417 9,482,408 Total revenue 68,735,971 35,805,858 120,602,085 64,194,321 Cost of Sales Cost of product sales 40,592,311 22,556,696 72,138,858 39,318,109 Cost of service 2,896,432 1,510,085 4,929,568 2,840,247 Total cost of sales 43,488,743 24,066,781 77,068,426 42,158,356 Gross Margin 25,247,228 11,739,077 . 43,533,659 22,035,965 Operating Expenses Sales and marketing 4,686,693 1,919,529 8,074,523 4,662,778 General and administrative 7,888,213 4,679,092 14,239,704 9,748,863 Total operating expenses 12,574,906 6,598,621 22,314,227 14,411,641 Operating Income 12,672,322 5,140,456 . 21,219,432 7,624,324 Interest expense 43,940 74,554 96,659 105,112 Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (62,906) 4,141 (27,294) 419,718 Income before income taxes 12,691,288 5,061,761 . 21,150,067 7,099,494 Income tax expense 2,505,739 1,088,071 4,117,459 1,514,450 Net income $ 10,185,549 $ 3,973,690 . $ 17,032,608 $ 5,585,044 Earnings per share Basic and diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.14 $ 0.62 $ 0.20 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Basic and diluted 27,612,597 27,612,597 27,612,597 27,612,597

XPEL Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Audited) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,733,902 $ 29,027,124 Accounts receivable, net 12,625,703 9,944,213 Inventory, net 25,728,267 22,364,126 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,207,502 1,441,749 Total current assets 50,295,374 62,777,212 Property and equipment, net 7,556,788 4,706,248 Right-of-use lease assets 9,314,337 5,973,702 Intangible assets, net 21,902,077 5,423,980 Other non-current assets 477,920 486,472 Goodwill 15,826,655 4,472,217 Total assets $ 105,373,151 $ 83,839,831 Liabilities Current Current portion of notes payable $ 513,891 $ 2,568,172 Current portion lease liabilities 1,145,724 1,650,749 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 21,957,708 16,797,462 Income tax payable 1,382,177 183,961 Total current liabilities 24,999,500 21,200,344 Deferred tax liability, net 646,921 627,806 Other long-term liabilities 865,066 729,408 Non-current portion of lease liabilities 8,190,262 4,331,214 Non-current portion of notes payable 239,055 3,568,191 Total liabilities 34,940,804 30,456,963 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11) Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 10,000,000; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 27,612,597 issued and outstanding 27,613 27,613 Additional paid-in-capital 10,412,471 10,412,471 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 83,086 66,215 Retained earnings 59,909,177 42,876,569 Total stockholders’ equity 70,432,347 53,382,868 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 105,373,151 $ 83,839,831

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, net, plus income tax expense plus depreciation expense and amortization expense. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. It is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP.

EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations and other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income $ 10,185,549 $ 3,973,690 $ 17,032,608 $ 5,585,044 Interest 43,940 74,554 96,659 105,112 Taxes 2,505,739 1,088,071 4,117,459 1,514,450 Depreciation 419,607 293,860 802,697 564,177 Amortization 422,778 232,225 685,384 466,121 EBITDA $ 13,577,613 $ 5,662,400 $ 22,734,807 $ 8,234,904

