Montrose Environmental Group Acquires Software Company Specializing in the Quantifying, Reporting and Visualizing of Environmental Data

“In combining Montrose’s environmental solutions with Sensible’s platform, we are able to offer further integrated services and data analytics that will help our clients meet their environmental goals,” said Jose Revuelta, Chief Strategy Officer of Montrose Environmental Group. “Charles has been successful in working with various public-private partnerships, such as the City of Denver’s Love My Air initiative, and he has developed several cutting-edge environmental solutions for many of our clients. The application of technology and software to the environmental industry is core to our strategy, and we are excited to have Charles on our team so we can further our mission of helping protect the air we breathe, the water we drink and the soil that feeds us.”

Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what’s coming tomorrow. With more than 2,000 employees across over 70 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the Company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.

