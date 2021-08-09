checkAd

CACI Appoints Major General Peter Gallagher, U.S. Army (Ret.) as Lead for National Security Technology Solutions

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that recently retired Major General Peter Gallagher of the U.S. Army has been named a senior vice president to enhance CACI’s expertise and innovative technology for national security.

“Pete’s depth of defense mission expertise, including a recent focus on convergence and modernization, and years of special operations experience, will accelerate our success in bringing software enabled technology to enhance, connect, and secure critical systems for our customers,” said Todd Probert, CACI President of National Security and Innovative Solutions.

Mr. Gallagher will serve as principal advisor to the sector president and lead the integration strategy of innovative technology solutions for national security customers. He will utilize over three decades in top posts with the Army, Defense Information Services Agency (DISA), the Joint Staff, Combatant Commands, and the Special Operations community to shape technology solutions and expertise that CACI brings to market.

“We welcome Mr. Gallagher and his significant national security experience to the CACI team,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “Pete’s expertise adds increased value to our customers’ critical missions across the multi-domain battlefield of today and tomorrow.”

Most recently, he served as the Director of the Army Futures Command Network Cross-Functional Team (CFT). Since joining the U.S. Army in 1986, he served in a wide range of ascending positions, including Commander of Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) and the Chief Information Officer (CIO)/J6 of United States Central Command (CENTCOM).

Major General Gallagher earned numerous awards including the Distinguished Service Medal, three Defense Superior Service Medals, four Legions of Merit, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and three Bronze Stars.

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

