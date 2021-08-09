Groupon, Booksy Team Up to Make Booking Salon and Spa Appointments Easier, More Widely Available to Consumers

In addition to the Connect integration, Groupon and Booksy are teaming up on an exclusive offer for active Groupon beauty and wellness merchants. Eligible Groupon beauty and wellness merchants will have FREE* access to Booksy’s suite of scheduling and business management tools that enable them to accept 24/7 self-service bookings, manage their end-to-end operations and more.

Experiences marketplace Groupon is partnering with Booksy , a popular beauty and wellness appointments app, to make finding and booking appointments with local salons, spas and other service providers through Groupon even more convenient. The integration between the two companies enables Booksy providers to easily connect their existing bookable inventory with Groupon promotions to provide a better experience for customers who want to look and feel their best. The partnership is powered by the Groupon Connect platform, which is a next-generation API platform that enables leading booking, reservation and ticketing platforms to connect seamlessly into the Groupon marketplace.

“Partnering with Booksy gives us the potential to grow bookable inventory for one of Groupon’s most popular verticals, Beauty and Wellness, as well as provides our merchants access to Booksy’s suite of scheduling and business management tools to help them grow their business,” said Groupon’s Chief Commercial Officer Brian Fields. “We are relentlessly focused on improving the customer experience at Groupon, and this exciting partnership will do just that by giving our customers the ability to book more of their favorite experiences directly on the Groupon platform, making the customer journey from purchase to booking more seamless.”

In the second quarter, Groupon continued to see strong demand for Beauty and Wellness experiences. Some of the most popular trends included plastic surgery, botox and wrinkle injections, skin care, laser hair removal, massages, facial care and dental procedures, with the biggest gains in these categories coming from warmer weather states such as Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Groupon to help make online booking a marketplace standard among Groupon’s beauty and wellness providers––enabling them to provide a better customer experience and giving them more time back into their day to run their business,” said Stefan Batory, Cofounder & CEO, Booksy. “Our data shows that beauty and wellness providers can spend as much as 12 extra working days a year on average just trying to manage bookings. Booksy helps solve those operational challenges and gives entrepreneurs back their most valuable resource––time.”

The Groupon and Booksy partnership is currently live in the United States. Merchants interested in getting more information and/or registering for the promotion can contact Groupon at bookingpartners@groupon.com.

Groupon is actively adding new partners through the Groupon Connect platform. Partners who are interested in connecting with Groupon, should visit https://www.groupon.com/developers or email partners@groupon.com.

*Offer Details:

Eligible active Groupon Merchants get a six-month FREE subscription to Booksy (including unlimited staff members) to manage all of their customer bookings. After the initial six-month promotional period, Groupon merchants can maintain the free Booksy subscription by meeting a minimum of 10 Groupon Bookings per month. Otherwise, the discounted monthly rate of $19.99 + $10 for each staffer will apply. This promotion is only valid for active Groupon merchants who are new to Booksy or whose Booksy subscription expired on or before March 4, 2021.

About Groupon: Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. For our customers, this means giving them an amazing selection of experiences at great values. For our merchants, this means making it easy for them to partner with Groupon and reach millions of consumers around the world.

About Booksy: Booksy is the trusted marketplace connecting service providers with their ideal customers - around the globe. Professionals use Booksy to manage appointments, process payments, engage with their customers, and grow their businesses. Consumers choose Booksy to search for and book their favorite services. To learn more, visit: https://booksy.com/en-us.

