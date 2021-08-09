checkAd

Earth Gen Biofuel Inc. Mid-Year Operations Update.

Salem, Oregon, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Gen-Biofuel Inc.(OTC:EGBB) midyear update. As one of America’s premier builders of tiny homes, Earth Gen Biofuel Inc. (“EGBB”) continues to expand its production capacity. EGBB manufacturing operations are now concentrated in the International Housing Concepts Inc. (“IHC”), subsidiary in its 70,000 square foot facility in Salem Oregon.

In 2021 EGBB repositioned its sales strategy by focusing on RV Park developers, tiny home retailers, and municipal decision-makers throughout the Pacific Northwest. This has resulted in valuable new relationships and the addition of multiple new clients and increased sales orders. The company has benefited from its expanded network of dealers in providing consumer feedback, resulting in new and exciting floorplans, modern exterior and interior finishes, as well as improved home technology features.

Many of the supply chain issues the company experienced in 2020 have been mitigated through improved relationships with vendors, narrowing of suppliers and a return to reliable product delivery within the global supply-chain. Operations and existing machinery allow for the production of 12 to 15 homes per month. The company has focused on improving manufacturing techniques and has invested in additional capital equipment and technology. IHC has hired and trained additional production staff and skilled laborers. EGBB believes the increased workforce and improvements to the factory floor will create efficiencies and improve production throughput, producing houses faster and meeting the sales demand by building more homes per month.

The additions to the management team that were completed in March 2021 has resulted in increased production-flow and sales orders. Sales and marketing focus is expanding sales in four key distribution channels. Dealers and resellers of RVs and park model homes, Real Estate developers, and property owners with land well-suited for a manufactured housing community. Additionally, State and Local Government are targeted clients and include community leaders and not-for-profit organizations focused on solving the homeless crisis and low-income housing challenges. Large, planned-communities are in the development stages in many cities throughout the United States and we wish to help support this effort providing a realistic housing option for many.

