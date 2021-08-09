Monmouth Comments on ISS Report
ISS Recognizes Monmouth Board Ran Organized and Thorough Strategic Alternatives Process
and Acknowledges the Benefits of a Transaction with EQC
Monmouth Urges Stockholders to Vote the WHITE Proxy Card “FOR” the Equity Commonwealth Transaction
HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR, “Monmouth” or “the Company”) today commented on the recent report from independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc. (“ISS”) related to the Company’s pending merger with Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC, “EQC”):
|Following an extensive strategic review conducted by the Monmouth Board, our Board unanimously determined that merging with EQC is the best path forward for the Company. A merger with EQC uniquely positions the combined company to evolve into a market leading industrial REIT through the strategic expansion of Monmouth’s existing portfolio of state-of-the-art single-tenant industrial properties and diversification of its high quality tenant base to deliver long term value to stockholders.
|Importantly, ISS recognizes the thorough process undertaken by the Monmouth Board of Directors and the benefits of a transaction with EQC. The ISS report states1:
|●
|“…the MNR board organized and ran a reasonably thorough process that reached out to over 90 potential acquirors, resulted in four competing bidders, and featured multiple rounds of offer improvement.”
|●
|“…the proposed transaction could be transformational, with MNR's existing industrial assets and their high credit tenants serving as a base for the combined company's acquisitions and expansion into tangential industrial real estate opportunities, such as collaborating with merchant builders or acquiring multi-tenant properties that would not have fit within MNR's acquisition profile.”
|●
|“…the EQC deal offers MNR shareholders a quality management team, 35 percent ownership of a bigger company, and diversification into cash and a small office portfolio with a goal of additional diversification into new geographies and tenant classes.”
|We disagree with ISS’ voting recommendation and look forward to continuing to engage with our stockholders in the weeks ahead. The Monmouth Board and management team remain committed, as we have shown throughout our 53-year history as a public REIT, to maximizing value for our stockholders. Our Board continues to believe that the merger with EQC represents the best way to achieve that goal.
Monmouth stockholders have received a definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus prepared by Monmouth and EQC seeking stockholder approval of the merger. Any stockholder who has questions about the voting of shares after receiving and reviewing the joint proxy statement/prospectus may contact Monmouth’s proxy solicitor, Okapi Partners, toll-free, at (888) 785-6668.
