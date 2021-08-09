checkAd

Safe-T Group to Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 8 30 a.m. Eastern Time

HERZLIYA, Israel, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, will release its financial results for the second quarter and six-month period ended June 30, 2021, before the Nasdaq market opens on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Mr. Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Shai Avnit, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on August 26, 2021, at 08:30 a.m. ET, to discuss the financial results, followed by a Q&A session.

To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number:

Date: Thursday, August 26, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, 5:30 a.m. Pacific time
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-0789
Israel Toll Free: 1 809 406 247
International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8562
Conference ID: 13722365

Participants will be required to state their name and company upon entering the call. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146256 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.safe-t.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time through September 26, 2021.  

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13722365

About Safe-T Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. The Company operates in three distinct segments, tailoring solutions according to specific needs. The segments include, enterprise cyber-security solutions, enterprise privacy solutions, and consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions.

