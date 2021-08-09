checkAd

GSI Technology to Participate in AWS OpenSearch

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications, and military markets, and developer of the Gemini Associative Processing Unit (APU) for Artificial Intelligence, today announced it is partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS) OpenSearch Community for its AWS OpenSearch 1.0 launch.

“GSI is proud to participate with AWS in its OpenSearch 1.0 launch,” said Lee-Lean Shu. “GSI Technology has successfully proven that its Gemini APU significantly accelerates vector search performance in such applications as e-commerce, drug discovery, natural language processing (NLP) and visual search with the added benefit of low power. As an AWS OpenSearch Service partner, GSI can expand the APU’s market reach into these applications and raise awareness of the Company’s groundbreaking solution.”

AWS recently released version 1.0 of OpenSearch for users of Elasticsearch and developers building products and services based on Elasticsearch and announced the partners who helped make OpenSearch 1.0 possible. These partners offer software and extensions that support OpenSearch. The solution GSI brings to OpenSearch is its K nearest neighbor (K-NN) plugin, which expands OpenSearch capability to K-NN and Approximate Nearest Neighbor (ANN) implementations. K-NN and ANN capability allow OpenSearch to accelerate searches, add dense-vector support, and multimodal queries to very large, and billion scale databases. The result is a lower cost per query solution with higher performance for the OpenSearch community while supporting large and complex database searches.

“As an AWS partner, GSI has the potential to widen its market reach in our proven application spaces that use this new search framework,” said Shu. “As a result, we anticipate increasing the number of Gemini system beta users in the second half of 2021 via a new SAAS offering and opening up to general customers in 2022.”

The project brings the search engine capabilities of OpenSearch along with visualization, user interface, and other advanced features in an open source methodology, providing a framework that allows contributing partners to offer value added extensions. GSI Technology congratulates AWS and the various contributors for their hard work to date, and particularly the AWS OpenSearch team for bringing us together. We welcome those interested to check the AWS blog at https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/opensource/opensearch-1-0-launches/, follow the project at https://opensearch.org/blog/updates/2021/07/opensearch-general-availability-announcement/, and learn more about GSI Technology APU at https://www.gsitechnology.com/APU.

