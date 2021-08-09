checkAd

Cellectar Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2021 and Provides a Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021, 14:30  |  19   |   |   

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided a corporate update.

Second Quarter and Recent Corporate Highlights

  • Announced the expansion of the ongoing collaboration with biotechnology company IntoCell Inc., combining their novel linker chemistry with Cellectar’s validated targeting platform to create novel next generation phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) therapeutics.

  • Announced a co-development and commercialization collaboration with LegoChemBio, a clinical stage biotechnology company to utilize their proprietary drug conjugate linker-toxin platform to further enhance the company’s portfolio of next generation PDC therapeutics.

  • Presented a poster entitled “Treatment Free Remission (TFR) and Overall Response Rate (ORR) Results in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia (WM) Treated with CLR 131” at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual meeting.

    • The poster provided an update of six patients from the company’s Phase 2a study of CLR 131 in Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia demonstrating encouraging data.
      • A 100% (6/6) overall response rate, 83.3% (5/6) major response rate and a 16.7% (1/6) complete response rate.
      • A median time to initial response of 22 days after first infusion with a median time to major response, as defined as at least a 50% reduction in IgM, of 44 days after first infusion.
      • A mean treatment free remission, as defined as the time from the last CLR 131 infusion to progression of disease, of 1.1 years and ongoing.
      • Median duration of response had not been reached, with 100% of the MYD88 wild type and high-risk patients exceeding 8.5 months.
      • Progression free survival (PFS) for both MYD88 wild type patients as well as the high-risk subgroup had not been reached after 18 months; PFS for the multi-drug refractory patients subgroup was 11 months.

  • Hosted Key Thought Leader event with Dr. Sikander Ailawadhi, M.D., of the Mayo Clinic, the lead investigator for the company’s pivotal study of CLR 131 in patients with Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia.

  • Added extensive hematology and oncology expertise to the company’s board of directors with the addition of Dr. Asher Alban Chanan-Khan as an independent director.

“During the second quarter, we remained focused on advancing both our preclinical and clinical objectives. The high level of interest and participation in our WM pivotal study by international thought leadership and academic centers from around the globe is extremely exciting,” said James Caruso, president and CEO of Cellectar. “We presented compelling CLR 131 data at ASCO and announced two new collaborations with biotechnology companies specializing in proprietary drug conjugate linker chemistry to diversify our PDC pipeline. With over $46 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021, we are well capitalized with the cash runway to execute on our anticipated value enhancing milestones into 2023.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: As of June 30, 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $46.8 million compared to $57.2 million at December 31, 2020. Cash used in operating activities was approximately $11.6 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $6.6 million during the six months ended June 30, 2020.
     
  • Research and Development Expense: R&D expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $4.6 million, compared to $2.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The cumulative R&D spending for the first six months of 2021 was $9.3 million as compared to $5.1 million for the first six months of 2020. The increase in R&D expense year-to-date in 2021 was primarily a result of an increase related to start-up costs for our WM pivotal study and other clinical project costs and general research and development costs offset by lower manufacturing and related costs.
  • General and Administrative Expense: G&A expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $1.4 million compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The cumulative G&A spending for the first six months of 2021 were of $3.1 million as compared to $2.5 million for the first six months of 2020. The increase in G&A expense year-to-date in 2021 was primarily a result of an increase in professional fees, insurance and personnel costs.

  • Net Loss: The net loss attributable to common stockholders for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was ($6.0) million, or ($0.11) per share, compared to ($3.6) million, or ($0.26) per share, in 2020. Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was ($12.4) million, or ($0.25) per share, compared to ($7.6) million, or ($0.65) per share, in 2020.

About Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.
Cellectar Biosciences is focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing proprietary drugs independently and through research and development collaborations. The company’s core objective is to leverage its proprietary Phospholipid Drug Conjugate (PDC) delivery platform to develop PDCs that specifically target cancer cells, delivering improved efficacy and better safety as a result of fewer off-target effects. The company’s PDC platform possesses the potential for the discovery and development of the next-generation of cancer-targeting treatments, and it plans to develop PDCs independently and through research and development collaborations.

The company’s product pipeline includes CLR 131, a small-molecule PDC designed to provide targeted delivery of iodine-131 (radioisotope), and proprietary preclinical PDC chemotherapeutic programs and multiple partnered PDC assets. The company is currently enrolling in a global, pivotal Phase 2 Part B (CLOVER-WaM) expansion study in Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia (WM) patients who have received at least two prior lines of therapy, including Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor failed or suboptimal response patients. The WM study will enroll up to 50 patients to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CLR 131 for marketing approval.

For more information, please visit www.cellectar.com and www.wmclinicaltrial.com or join the conversation by liking and following us on the company’s social media channels: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer
This news release contains forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by our use of words such as "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," "continue," "plans," or their negatives or cognates. These statements are only estimates and predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future experience and results to differ materially from the statements made. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations as to such future outcomes including our expectations of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Drug discovery and development involve a high degree of risk. Factors that might cause such a material difference include, among others, uncertainties related to the ability to raise additional capital, uncertainties related to the disruptions at our sole source supplier of CLR 131, the ability to attract and retain partners for our technologies, the identification of lead compounds, the successful preclinical development thereof, patient enrollment and the completion of clinical studies, the FDA review process and other government regulation, our ability to maintain orphan drug designation in the United States for CLR 131, the volatile market for priority review vouchers, our pharmaceutical collaborators' ability to successfully develop and commercialize drug candidates, competition from other pharmaceutical companies, product pricing and third-party reimbursement. A complete description of risks and uncertainties related to our business is contained in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Investors:
Monique Kosse
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-3820
monique@lifesciadvisors.com



CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC.
 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
           
    June 30,     
    2021
 		  December 31, 
       (Unaudited)      2020
ASSETS              
CURRENT ASSETS:              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 46,777,855     $ 57,165,377  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     347,028       774,432  
Total current assets     47,124,883       57,939,809  
Fixed assets, net     286,768       355,982  
Right-of-use asset, net     244,993       282,365  
Long-term assets     75,000       75,000  
Other assets     6,214       6,214  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 47,737,858     $ 58,659,370  
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
CURRENT LIABILITIES:            
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 3,391,017     $ 3,443,197  
Lease liability     127,476       119,904  
Total current liabilities     3,518,493       3,563,101  
Long-term lease liability     236,058       301,740  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     3,754,551       3,864,841  
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 7)              
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:              
Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 7,000 shares authorized; Series C preferred stock: 0 and 215 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively           1,148,204  
Series D preferred stock: 695 and 1,519 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 respectively     8,637,645       18,887,645  
Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 160,000,000 and 80,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 55,267,931 and 45,442,729 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively     553       454  
Additional paid-in capital     174,505,736       161,533,653  
Accumulated deficit     (139,160,627 )     (126,775,427 )
Total stockholders’ equity     43,983,307       54,794,529  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 47,737,858     $ 58,659,370  



CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC.
 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 
(UNAUDITED)
 
                         
    Three Months Ended June 30,    Six Months Ended June 30, 
       2021
 		  2020
 		  2021
 		  2020
                         
COSTS AND EXPENSES:                           
Research and development   $ 4,627,636     $ 2,465,392     $ 9,260,830     $ 5,081,729  
General and administrative     1,401,053       1,156,842       3,127,391       2,499,160  
Total costs and expenses     6,028,689       3,622,234       12,388,221       7,580,889  
                         
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS     (6,028,689 )     (3,622,234 )     (12,388,221 )     (7,580,889 )
                         
OTHER INCOME:                        
Interest income, net     659       10,309       3,021       11,356  
Total other income     659       10,309       3,021       11,356  
NET LOSS   $ (6,028,030 )   $ (3,611,925 )   $ (12,385,200 )   $ (7,569,533 )
BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER COMMON SHARE   $ (0.11 )   $ (0.26 )   $ (0.25 )   $ (0.65 )
SHARES USED IN COMPUTING BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER COMMON SHARE     52,763,809       13,793,548       50,464,274       11,591,605  

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cellectar Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2021 and Provides a Corporate Update FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Molecular Partners to Regain Global Rights to Abicipar
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Phase III study shows Roche's Polivy plus R-CHP is the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from ...
Bavarian Nordic Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO
BioVie Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces new role of Chief Operating ...
Professor Jarno Limnéll appointed head of Innofactor's cybersecurity business with the objective ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board