BTCS Provides Q2 2021 Update

Q2 revenue up 425% sequentially over Q1 2021
Fair market value (“FMV”) of digital assets up 2,013% Year-over-Year (“YoY”)

Silver Spring, MD, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (OTCQB: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology focused company, today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $380,499 in Q2 2021, an increase of 425% compared to Q1 2021
  • Digital asset holdings had a FMV of approximately $21.5 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 449% compared to December 31, 2020 and an increase of 2,013% YoY
  • Stockholders’ equity increased to $13.0 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 1,146% compared to December 31, 2020
  • Cash balance increased to $2.9 million, as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 456% compared to December 31, 2020

Recent Company Highlights

  • Litecoin founder, Charlie Lee, and long-standing blockchain attorney, Carol Van Cleef, appointed as independent directors
  • Veteran finance executive & cryptocurrency specialist, Andrew Lee, appointed as Chief Financial Officer

Expanding Blockchain Infrastructure Operations
Blockchain protocols utilizing Proof-of-Stake (“PoS”) consensus algorithms are environmentally-friendly alternatives to Proof-of-Work (“PoW”) consensus mechanisms used predominantly by Bitcoin. Through its blockchain infrastructure platform BTCS secures PoS blockchain networks by processing and validating transactions on those chains.

BTCS continued its expansion with the second quarter launch of a new stake pool on Cardano, a decentralized PoS blockchain launched by Ethereum co-founder, Charles Hoskinson. BTCS deployed and is operating its own Cardano network node with a set amount of Cardano tokens (“ADA”).

BTCS has completed the technical work and testing required to begin securing additional blockchain networks.

BTCS’ blockchain infrastructure platform represents a high profit margin component of the Company’s business model. BTCS plans to expand this part of the business by identifying and securing additional disruptive blockchain protocols, along with continuing development of its Staking-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) product offering.

Digital Asset Update
Establishing positions in key digital assets is a core part of the Company's business plan. Through timely purchases of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies, BTCS has substantially grown its digital assets over the last year. As of June 30, 2021, the FMV of the Company's digital asset holdings increased 2,013% YoY to $21.5 million. As of August 5, 2021, the Company's digital asset holdings had a FMV of approximately $26.5 million.

