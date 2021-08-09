checkAd

Resonant Appoints Mike Conry as Vice President of Product Development

RF Front End Expert Joins Company from Industry Leading Manufacturer

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions developed on a robust intellectual property platform, designed to connect People and Things, today announced that Mike Conry has been appointed Vice President of Product Development, with the responsibility for supporting our customers’ capability to scale our XBAR technologies to commercialization and high-volume manufacturing.

Mr. Conry joins Resonant with a proven track record of developing new RFFE technologies and bringing them to market from invention to high volume manufacturing. He joined Peregrine Semiconductor, now owned by Murata Manufacturing Co., in 2007 and has held leadership roles in product design, product management, and product marketing focused on Tier 1 handset OEMs. Mike holds a Bachelors in Applied Physics from Caltech and a Masters in Electrical Engineering from UCSD.

“Mike’s experience designing and shipping multiple billions of units to Tier 1 handset manufacturers will make him a valuable addition to our team,” said George B. Holmes, Chairman and CEO of Resonant. “We welcome his leadership and operational expertise, bringing a wealth of experience in developing world-class RFFE technologies. His extensive commercialization experience, coupled with his strategic business acumen, are a perfect fit to help drive the next stage of growth for our XBAR technology.”

Mr. Conry added, “I am excited to be working on a disruptive filter technology at the center of the booming RF front end market. It is a unique opportunity to join a company with a strong culture that is taking a differentiated approach in the industry. I look forward to contributing to the Resonant team at the forefront of RF filter innovation.”

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our WaveX design software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonant’s disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant’s fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications.

