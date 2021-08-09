Renavotio Announces Record First Half 2021 Results

Highlighted by significant Revenue and Asset Growth compared to the same prior year period

Tulsa, OK, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renavotio, Inc. (OTCQB: RIII) (the “Company”), a holding company focused on infrastructure opportunities, including personal protective equipment, 5G, utility construction, utility management, IoT, water, waste management technology, and related industries, today announced the Company’s financial results for the first half ended June 30, 2021.

Key Highlights for the First Half of 2021: