Renavotio Announces Record First Half 2021 Results
Highlighted by significant Revenue and Asset Growth compared to the same prior year period
Tulsa, OK, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renavotio, Inc. (OTCQB: RIII) (the “Company”), a holding company focused on infrastructure opportunities, including personal protective equipment, 5G, utility construction, utility management, IoT, water, waste management technology, and related industries, today announced the Company’s financial results for the first half ended June 30, 2021.
Key Highlights for the First Half of 2021:
- Revenue of $2.58 million, an increase of 100% compared to June 30, 2020
- Gross profit of $0.76 million, with gross margin of 29.5%
- Current assets grew to $2.1 million, a 345% increase compared to June 30, 2020
- Total assets grew to $5.9 million, a 1,177% increase compared to June, 2020
- Prepaid expenses of $1.1 million for inventory as June 30, 2021
- Paid off $332,000 of convertible debt, $230,000 of notes payable, and received forgiveness on PPP loans totaling $354,000 during the six months ended June 30, 2021
- Renavotio subsidiary, Cross-Bo Construction, has begun installation on the awarded 5G fiber installation subcontract for a global leader in telecommunications to facilitate a rural 5G rollout for a global leader in the Telcom industry within the northeast Oklahoma, southern Kansas, and northwest Arkansas region. The revenue from the 12-month projected work orders is on a per foot basis.
- Engaged leading investment bank to help navigate and close acquisition opportunities and pursue up-list to a national securities exchange.
Management Commentary
Billy Robinson, Renavotio’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I’m proud to report our first half results, delivering upon the plan we set out nearly a year ago, to work on cleaning up our balance sheet and increasing the value of our assets, which we’ve accomplished. In fact, the value of our assets has grown over 1,177% and our revenue has grown 100% from the same time period ending June 30, 2020. Part of these assets include the prepaid expenses for our PPE inventory that we’re in the process of receiving. We are seeing demand still elevated from pre-pandemic levels due to greater stockpile requirements and newly established safety protocols. In addition, we are seeing new markets for PPE emerging throughout medical suppliers, hospitality and government facilities.”
