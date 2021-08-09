checkAd

US Nuclear and Partners Enter Vehicle Electrification Challenge Led by Rio Tinto and World’s Biggest Mining Companies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021, 14:30   

LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE) and partners now enter the electric vehicle fast charging and propulsion market which is expected to exceed 15 Billion per year by 2030. To do this our group has formed a consortium with Grapheton, Solar System Resources and Four Point, called ChargeMineBetter which has submitted an offer in the ‘Charge On Innovation Challenge.’ Our group’s technology uses a supercapacitor system developed using Grapheton’s novel technology. ChargeMineBetter’s organic vapor phase deposition, OVHPD technology reduces carbon footprint, solves the challenge, and will enable the industry to save billions of dollars and move towards their goal of de-carbonizing the mining industry.

The Charge On Innovation Challenge is a global competition under the patronage of 17 mining companies from around the world (including of the 3 largest: BHP, Rio Tinto, and Vale). The competition aims to electrify mining trucks which will help the mining sector worldwide reduce its consumption of diesel fuel and significantly cut emissions.  These trucks are the largest in the world and carry loads up to 360 tons with 3m diameter tires, and will require400KWh of electric power per cycle. They are used in open-cast mines all over the world (from polar to tropical regions), work in extreme conditions, and transport billions of tons of excavated material, ores metals, potassium, and other raw materials. The electrification of the world's largest ultra-class trucks is an enormous engineering and material challenge. Until now, there has been no technology that would allow the construction of electric power systems and the rapid charging of such huge machines in a reasonable time. Companies from all over the world were invited to submit offers and a deadline was set for July 31, 2021. The motivation is not only savings and increasing the efficiency of mining operations, but also the growing concern for the natural environment and the fight against global warming.

Laboratory tests of Grapheton’s supercapacitors and numerical simulations of the entire system are promising. ChargeMineBetter wants to deliver a prototype ready for commercialization in about 2 years. If the results are confirmed, it would be a breakthrough in electromobility and electricity storage. Perhaps soon, charging an electric car will take no longer than refuelling with gasoline.

