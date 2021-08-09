DATA443 SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE RANSOMWARE PROTECTION INNOVATOR, CENTURION TECHNOLOGIES

With over 3,000,000 seats sold in all regions of the world, Centurion Technologies’ patented ransomware generated unaudited revenues of nearly $1MM in 2020 and net positive cash from operations



RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, today announced that it has executed a letter of intent to acquire certain assets of Centurion Technologies I, LLC (“Centurion”), a leading provider of ransomware protection and workstation security, DLP and related management software, and the innovator of Reboot/Restore Hard Drive Protection technology. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.