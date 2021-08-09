DATA443 SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE RANSOMWARE PROTECTION INNOVATOR, CENTURION TECHNOLOGIES
With over 3,000,000 seats sold in all regions of the world, Centurion Technologies’ patented ransomware generated unaudited revenues of nearly $1MM in 2020 and net positive cash from operations
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, today announced that it has executed a letter of intent to acquire certain assets of Centurion Technologies I, LLC (“Centurion”), a leading provider of ransomware protection and workstation security, DLP and related management software, and the innovator of Reboot/Restore Hard Drive Protection technology. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
What is Centurion:
- Recognized as the leading technical component to comply with major requirements for the new mandates from the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) as mandated by the White House & Biden Administration.
- Long-time patent owner of Reboot/Restore system technology for virus attack & ransomware recovery, SmartShield.
- Additional capabilities include remote device management, DLP, advanced software distribution capabilities, and scheduled device operations.
- Fully capable in distributed (laptops, desktops), virtual-dense (VDI), and server environments (VM, Hyper-V).
- Built for purpose in native cloud environments (Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, AWS) – including the recently announced Microsoft Windows 11, Microsoft Windows 365, and Amazon WorkSpaces.
- Native integration to other leading AV vendors such as McAfee, Norton, Microsoft Defender.
- Over 3 million licenses deployed worldwide, heavy concentration in USA and ASIAPAC
- Protecting myriad markets, including education, public library, enterprise, government, healthcare, banking, and home environments worldwide.
- Large focus on the consumer marketplace – marketing and support.
- Served in military missions including “Enduring Freedom” and other user compute hostile environments.
Why it matters:
- Expected to close at the same time as the imminent major market uplist.
- Ransomware is the #1 cyber threat to businesses in 2021, with no indications of changing.
- Combined with other capabilities (Classification, Discovery, Migration, Encryption) – offering becomes wholly unique and incredibly valuable to customers.
- Acquisition will deliver valuable intellectual property and patents, customers, and extensive partner portfolio and integrations to Data443.
- Continued product offerings for the consumer marketplace, which presents significant growth opportunities.
- Available for on-premises and via Cloud SaaS Deployments
Jason Remillard, Founder and CEO of Data443 commented, “The effects of the SolarWinds hack, Colonial Pipeline attack, JBS Food processor shutdown and CNA insurance attack – to only mention a very select few – continue to demonstrate an ongoing and pervasive threat to all nations and all citizens in high-risk scenarios. This is no longer a game played by script kiddies – these attacks are malicious, callous, and highly damaging.”
