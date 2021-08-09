ProPhase Labs’ CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ted Karkus, will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

GARDEN CITY, NY , Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), a diversified medical science and technology company, will hold a conference call on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Friday, August 13, 2021 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, 8:00 a.m. Pacific time

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10159437/ec3cd8f253



Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration. Pre-registration required fields of information include: name, phone, company, email.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in to the conference call by calling:

Toll free dial in number: 1-866-777-2509 International dial in number: 1-412-317-5413

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. Please ask to be joined into the ProPhase Labs, Inc. conference call. An operator will register your name, phone and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CORE IR at 516-222-2560.



The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=gZ64 ... and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours from the calls end.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529 International replay number: 1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 10159437

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs (Nasdaq: PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a diversified medical science and technology company. The Company’s subsidiary, ProPhase Diagnostics, offers a broad array of clinical diagnostic and testing services at its CLIA certified laboratories. ProPhase Diagnostics serves patients with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) through both saliva and nasal swab methods. Critical to COVID testing, results are provided in under 24 hours. ProPhase also offers PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing for Influenzas A and B and RSV. ProPhase Diagnostics also now offers antigen and antibody/immunity tests in partnership with scientists to broaden its COVID-19 testing beyond RT-PCR testing. ProPhase Labs researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements, including dietary supplements under the TK Supplements brand. ProPhase actively pursues strategic investments and acquisition opportunities for other companies, technologies, and products. For more information, visit www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

Investor Contact:

CORE IR

Jules Abraham

917-885-7378

julesa@coreir.com