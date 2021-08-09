checkAd

ProPhase Labs to Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11 00 a.m. Eastern Time

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021, 14:30  |  20   |   |   

GARDEN CITY, NY , Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), a diversified medical science and technology company, will hold a conference call on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

ProPhase Labs’ CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ted Karkus, will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Friday, August 13, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, 8:00 a.m. Pacific time

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10159437/ec3cd8f253

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration. Pre-registration required fields of information include: name, phone, company, email.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in to the conference call by calling:

Toll free dial in number: 1-866-777-2509
International dial in number: 1-412-317-5413

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. Please ask to be joined into the ProPhase Labs, Inc. conference call. An operator will register your name, phone and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CORE IR at 516-222-2560.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=gZ64 ... and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours from the calls end.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529
International replay number: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code: 10159437

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs (Nasdaq: PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a diversified medical science and technology company. The Company’s subsidiary, ProPhase Diagnostics, offers a broad array of clinical diagnostic and testing services at its CLIA certified laboratories. ProPhase Diagnostics serves patients with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) through both saliva and nasal swab methods. Critical to COVID testing, results are provided in under 24 hours. ProPhase also offers PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing for Influenzas A and B and RSV. ProPhase Diagnostics also now offers antigen and antibody/immunity tests in partnership with scientists to broaden its COVID-19 testing beyond RT-PCR testing. ProPhase Labs researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements, including dietary supplements under the TK Supplements brand. ProPhase actively pursues strategic investments and acquisition opportunities for other companies, technologies, and products. For more information, visit www.ProPhaseLabs.com. 

Investor Contact: 
CORE IR
Jules Abraham
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ProPhase Labs to Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11 00 a.m. Eastern Time GARDEN CITY, NY , Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), a diversified medical science and technology company, will hold a conference call on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Molecular Partners to Regain Global Rights to Abicipar
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Phase III study shows Roche's Polivy plus R-CHP is the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from ...
Bavarian Nordic Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO
BioVie Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces new role of Chief Operating ...
Professor Jarno Limnéll appointed head of Innofactor's cybersecurity business with the objective ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board