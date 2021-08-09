BIO-key a Provider of Identity & Access Management (IAM) Solutions Powered by Biometrics; Hosts Q2 Investor Call Tuesday, Aug. 17th at 10am ET

WALL, N.J., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity access management (IAM) and large scale identity solutions, including industry leading biometric capabilities, will host a conference call to review its second quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be released after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, Cecilia Welch, CFO, and Fred Corsentino, Chief Revenue Officer, will participate on the call.



Conference Call Details Date / Time: Tuesday, August 17th at 10 a.m. ET Call Dial In #: 1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 International Live Webcast / Replay: Investor Webcast & Replay – Available for 3 months. Audio Replay: 1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 10159496