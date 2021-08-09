checkAd

BIO-key a Provider of Identity & Access Management (IAM) Solutions Powered by Biometrics; Hosts Q2 Investor Call Tuesday, Aug. 17th at 10am ET

WALL, N.J., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity access management (IAM) and large scale identity solutions, including industry leading biometric capabilities, will host a conference call to review its second quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be released after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, Cecilia Welch, CFO, and Fred Corsentino, Chief Revenue Officer, will participate on the call.

Conference Call Details
Date / Time:   Tuesday, August 17th at 10 a.m. ET
Call Dial In #:   1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 International
Live Webcast / Replay:   Investor Webcast & Replay – Available for 3 months.
Audio Replay:   1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 10159496

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)
BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multifactor identity and access management (IAM) solutions. Its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

Engage with BIO-key
Facebook – Corporate:   https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/
LinkedIn – Corporate:   https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international
Twitter – Corporate:   @BIOkeyIntl
Twitter – Investors:   @BIO_keyIR
StockTwits:   BIO_keyIR


Media Contact   Investor Contact
Erin Knapp   William Jones, David Collins
Matter Communications   Catalyst IR
BIO-key@matternow.com   BKYI@catalyst-ir.com
914-260-3158    212-924-9800




