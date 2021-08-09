checkAd

LPL Financial Welcomes Ice Capital Management

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021   

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Everett Ice CFP and the team at Ice Capital Management have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. The team reported having served approximately $135 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

Based in Cameron, Mo., Ice works closely with his broad client base as well as their attorneys and accountants to provide comprehensive financial advice and structured financial planning. Ice, who started investing on his own as teenager, will celebrate 20 years as a financial advisor this fall. He admits his journey into the financial services industry was rather unique. He joined the Army out of high school and served two year active duty and six years reserve, including activation during Desert Storm. At the University of Missouri, he earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science and went on to work in the agricultural industry for several years. But in 2001, he recognized the need for a career change in order to best support his growing family.

Now at Ice Capital Management, he’s joined by his wife Pam, who is a partner in the business, as well as a full-time office support staff member. “Ice Capital Management is a family-run business, so we treat our clients like our own family,” Ice said. “We aspire to connect all the pieces for our clients, helping them organize and structure their financial needs, whether that’s saving for retirement or preparing for a wealth transfer to the next generation.”

Outside of the office, Ice is a former mayor and councilman for the city of Cameron. He is an active member of his church, the Cameron Area Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club. Also, he recently received his private pilot license and enjoys time in the air.

Why Ice Capital Management chose LPL
“After going through an extensive due diligence process and interviewing fellow advisors, we saw the switch to LPL as an obvious choice,” Ice said. “LPL provides the flexibility, scale and resources needed to help us elevate the service experience for our clients. We also appreciate the integrated ClientWorks platform, which gives us choice in software and helps us be more efficient, ultimately empowering the team to focus on our clients’ financial goals and our relationship with them. Moreover, our move to LPL will enable us to incorporate more fee-based financial planning into the practice.”

