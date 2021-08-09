checkAd

Wipro Appoints Jason Eichenholz as Global Partnerships Lead

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 14:46  |  58   |   |   

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, today announced the appointment of Jason Eichenholz as Senior Vice President and Global Partnerships Lead.

With over two decades of experience working in enterprise technology, Eichenholz brings deep cloud experience and a passion to couple technology with best-in-class sales and service techniques to Wipro. He will lead Wipro’s efforts across all partnerships.

Eichenholz joins Wipro from Deloitte Consulting where he served in various leadership positions for over eleven years. His most recent role was as the Managing Director, National Sales & GTM Leader – Cloud, where he oversaw go-to-market activity and created joint go-to-market campaigns with AWS, Microsoft, Google, VMWare, Oracle Cloud and Salesforce/Mulesoft. Prior to his Cloud role, Eichenholz was part of the leadership team that founded Deloitte Digital and established an ecosystem of partners and offerings centered around Salesforce. He also held leadership positions at Oracle, Siebel Systems after starting his consulting career at PWC.

Eichenholz will be based in Florida and report to Stephanie Trautman, Chief Growth Officer.

“As clients accelerate their cloud programs and reimagine their businesses, they want their partners to come together and deliver a seamless, innovative solution and a great client experience,” said Stephanie Trautman, Chief Growth Officer, Wipro Limited. “I am thrilled that Jason will be leading our Global Partnerships. He brings to Wipro extensive Cloud experience, relationships with several of our key partners and a passion for growth. He will have a strong team of leaders from across our business who will define and champion our success with our partners and with our clients.”

“I am excited to have the opportunity to lead Wipro’s Global Partnerships organization and help our clients take advantage of the latest cloud and digital technologies to accelerate their business,” said Jason Eichenholz. “With the launch of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services and Wipro’s industry expertise, we will look to expand existing technology partnerships, develop new ones, and architect innovative, industry specific solutions and ecosystems that we can bring to our clients.”

Seite 1 von 3
Wipro Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wipro Appoints Jason Eichenholz as Global Partnerships Lead Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, today announced the appointment of Jason Eichenholz as Senior Vice President and Global Partnerships …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Kosmos Energy Announces Completion of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO Sale and Lease Back Transaction
ZY CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Zymergen Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class ...
Epizyme and HUTCHMED Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize TAZVERIK ...
Phase III Study Shows Genentech's Polivy Plus R-CHP Is the First Regimen in 20 Years to ...
Philip Morris International Acquires Inhaled Drug Specialist OtiTopic; Growing Pipeline of ...
Kosmos Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Epizyme Announces CEO Succession
Elanco Animal Health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
AdaptHealth Corp. Names Anton Hie Vice President, Investor Relations
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.07.21Wipro and Designit Research Shows that 68% of CMOs Say Empathy and Transparency Surpass Innovation in Brand Success
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.07.21Wipro als Microsoft Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year 2021 anerkannt
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21Wipro Recognized as 2021 Microsoft Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21Wipro lanciert FieldX, eine After-Sales- und Service-Lösung auf Basis von ServiceNow
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Wipro launches FieldX, after sales and service solution on ServiceNow
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Wipro erhält Auszeichnung als „Google Cloud Specialization Partner“ des Jahres für Anwendungsentwicklung
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Wipro Wins Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award for Application Development
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Wipro investiert eine Milliarde US-Dollar in den Ausbau der eigener Cloud-Transformation Fähigkeiten und startet Wipro FullStride Cloud Services
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Wipro Limited Announces Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Under IFRS
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten