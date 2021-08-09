checkAd

Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Autor: Accesswire
09.08.2021, 14:45  |  27   |   |   

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) announces the following event:What:Gladstone Land Corporation's Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021, Earnings Call & Webcast When:Wednesday, August 11, 2021 @ 8:30 …

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) announces the following event:

What:

Gladstone Land Corporation's Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021, Earnings Call & Webcast

 

When:

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 @ 8:30 a.m. EDT

 

Where:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/land/mediaframe/ ...

 

How:

By webcast - Log on to the web at the address above

   

By phone - Please call (877) 407-9046

 

Contact:

Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893

 

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through August 18, 2021. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13719722.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website, www.gladstoneland.com.

Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust that specializes in purchasing farms and farm-related properties and leasing them to farmers. Additional information can be found at www.gladstoneland.com.

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Land Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656835/Gladstone-Land-Corporation-Earnings- ...




