checkAd

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. to Commence Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to Purchase up to $40.0 Million of its Class A Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021, 14:51  |  45   |   |   

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: CVLG) (“Covenant” or the “Company”) announced today that it commenced a modified Dutch Auction tender offer to purchase up to $40.0 million of its Class A common stock, or such lesser number of shares of its Class A common stock as are properly tendered and not properly withdrawn, at a price not less than $21.00 nor greater than $23.00 per share of Class A common stock, to the seller in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. The offer is made upon the terms and subject to the conditions described in the offer to purchase and in the related letter of transmittal. The closing price of Covenant’s Class A common stock on the Nasdaq on August 6, 2021, the last full trading day before the commencement of the tender offer, was $20.27 per share. The tender offer is scheduled to expire at one minute after 11:59 P.M., New York City time, on September 3, 2021, unless the offer is extended.

Covenant’s decision to commence the tender offer is based on its confidence in the long-term outlook for the business, enhanced by its continued execution of its strategic plan, and is consistent with Covenant’s balanced approach to capital allocation. Covenant believes that the tender offer represents an efficient mechanism to provide the Company’s stockholders with the opportunity to tender all or a portion of their stock and thereby receive a return of some or all of their investment in the Company if they so elect. The tender offer provides stockholders with an opportunity to obtain liquidity with respect to all or a portion of their stock without the potential disruption to the stock price of the Company.

The tender offer is not contingent upon obtaining any financing. However, the tender offer is subject to a number of other terms and conditions, which are described in detail in the offer to purchase. Specific instructions and a complete explanation of the terms and conditions of the tender offer will be contained in the offer to purchase, the letter of transmittal and the related materials, which will be mailed to stockholders of record shortly after commencement of the tender offer.

None of the Company, the members of its Board of Directors, the information agent or the depositary makes any recommendation as to whether any stockholder should participate or refrain from participating in the tender offer or as to the price or prices at which stockholders may choose to tender their shares in the tender offer.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. to Commence Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to Purchase up to $40.0 Million of its Class A Shares CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: CVLG) (“Covenant” or the “Company”) announced today that it commenced a modified Dutch Auction tender offer to purchase up to $40.0 million of its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Molecular Partners to Regain Global Rights to Abicipar
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Phase III study shows Roche's Polivy plus R-CHP is the ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from ...
Bavarian Nordic Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Amungee NW-1H 2021 Work Programme – Beetaloo Sub-Basin
SIKA ACQUIRES LEADING BUILDING FINISHING MORTAR COMPANY IN MEXICO
BioVie Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces new role of Chief Operating ...
Professor Jarno Limnéll appointed head of Innofactor's cybersecurity business with the objective ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Imperial Helium Announces Spud of Second Well at the Steveville Property
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
HSN, Home Depot, Lowes, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale to Carry Motorola Home Networking ...
LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY’S LB-100 ELICITS ANTI- TUMOR ACTIVITY IN SMALL LUNG CANCER MODELS BY UNIQUE ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board