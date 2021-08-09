checkAd

Slinger Reports Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

The tennis innovator generated revenues of $11.2 million on sales of approximately 20,000 Slinger Bag tennis ball launchers, signed distribution deals across six continents, and is set to both release Slinger Bags for two new sports and launch an AI-driven tennis app in 2021

BALTIMORE, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag Inc. (OTCQB: SLBG) ("Slinger" or the "Company"), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement technology and equipment, with the vision to become a leading connected sports company, today reported revenues and earnings for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2021. In its first full year of operations, Slinger generated gross revenues of $11.2 million on sales of over 20,000 Slinger Bag tennis ball launchers and accessories. The strong first year sales numbers speak to the product-market fit the Company has achieved with the Slinger Bag across all levels of tennis, from professionals to new players and federations to local clubs and courts. Buoyed by an uptick in tennis participation during the COVID-19 pandemic, Slinger has caught the attention of the entire sport, attracted new players and has changed how the sport is practiced, played, and enjoyed.

In 2020, Slinger also constructed a world-class ambassador team, led by tennis icon Tommy Haas, acquired leading tennis SaaS technology platform Foundation Tennis, solidified 50 distributor agreements across six continents, and partnered with many of the leading incumbent brands in the sport, such as Dunlop and Wilson Sporting Goods. “We are proud today to share our strong financial numbers from the 2020 fiscal year, our first full year of operations selling the Slinger Bag,” said Slinger CEO Mike Ballardie. “We have been continually impressed by the growing demand for the Slinger Bag, and we ended the fiscal year on a high note with our most successful quarter to date and sustained growth in both unit sales and overall revenues. We have been very busy into the new fiscal year as well and our internal plans and strategy is aggressive as we continue to build a leading connected sports company.”

With its recent acquisition of Foundation Tennis and upcoming internal technology developments, new products and app release, Slinger continues to establish its position as a leading connected sports company globally, combining its proprietary and innovative Slinger Bag with SaaS capabilities, AI-driven software, and a consumer brand with a strong affinity among its users.

