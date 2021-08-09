checkAd

PREVIEW: ISS Organic Growth Beat Could Boost Shares, Analysts Say

  • (PLX AI) – ISS may exceed organic growth expectations when it reports first-half earnings this week, which would boost the company's shares, analysts said.
  • Consensus is for organic decline of 0.4%
  • Better-than-expected organic growth and margin development would be key upside risks for ISS, Nordea said (hold, DKK 154)
  • While SEB is in line with consensus for the half year, analysts at the bank see organic growth of 5.3% in the second quarter
  • ISS may upgrade its financial guidance in connection with the results, SEB said (buy, DKK 200)
  • The company's current outlook is for positive organic growth for the year and operating margin above 2%
  • ISS may switch outlook to give organic growth and margin guidance in ranges instead of minimum values, Carnegie said (buy, DKK 155)


