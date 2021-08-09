PREVIEW: ISS Organic Growth Beat Could Boost Shares, Analysts Say Autor: PLX AI | 09.08.2021, 14:47 | 33 | 0 | 0 09.08.2021, 14:47 | (PLX AI) – ISS may exceed organic growth expectations when it reports first-half earnings this week, which would boost the company's shares, analysts said. Consensus is for organic decline of 0.4%Better-than-expected organic growth and margin … (PLX AI) – ISS may exceed organic growth expectations when it reports first-half earnings this week, which would boost the company's shares, analysts said. Consensus is for organic decline of 0.4%Better-than-expected organic growth and margin … (PLX AI) – ISS may exceed organic growth expectations when it reports first-half earnings this week, which would boost the company's shares, analysts said.

Consensus is for organic decline of 0.4%

Better-than-expected organic growth and margin development would be key upside risks for ISS, Nordea said (hold, DKK 154)

While SEB is in line with consensus for the half year, analysts at the bank see organic growth of 5.3% in the second quarter

ISS may upgrade its financial guidance in connection with the results, SEB said (buy, DKK 200)

The company's current outlook is for positive organic growth for the year and operating margin above 2%

ISS may switch outlook to give organic growth and margin guidance in ranges instead of minimum values, Carnegie said (buy, DKK 155)



