checkAd

KPMG Spark Selects Bill.com to Automate Financial Operations Across Client Base

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), announced today that KPMG Spark has selected Bill.com as their preferred partner to offer automated bill pay for their clients. KPMG Spark, a business unit within KPMG, is a managed accounting solution that connects small and medium-size businesses with a dedicated KPMG bookkeeper to provide real-time online bookkeeping services.

Bill.com addresses the unique needs of accounting firms and their SMB clients, providing key benefits such as:

  • Automated bill payments: Easily route clients’ bills and review notes through pre-determined approval workflows, saving up to 50 percent of time managing bill pay.
  • Multiple flexible and fast payment options: Ability to make same-day or next-day payments with options including ACH, check, cards and international wire transfers.
  • One secure platform for ease-of-mind: Both firms and clients can gain easy and secure access from any device or location with 2-step verification. The Bill.com platform keeps all bank account information private from vendors and securely encrypts data in transit.
  • Single integrated dashboard: Quickly and easily view outstanding to-do lists, retrieve any document or vendor records and see time-stamped audit-ready trails for every transaction.
  • Ease of integration via Bill.com’s API: Enhanced client reporting metrics and real-time visibility.

“We chose Bill.com’s platform because we wanted to provide our clients with a secure, easy-to-use, real-time, and cost-effective solution for their automated bill pay needs,” said Timothy Stiles, CEO of KPMG Spark. “Bill.com’s commitment to the small business community is well-respected and aligned with KPMG’s values. We look forward to offering their services to our clients.”

“We are thrilled to partner with KPMG Spark, the fast-growing, outsourced accounting services practice of the global Big 4 accounting firm KPMG. This partnership will expand our mission of making it simple for SMBs and accountants to connect and do business,” said Tom Clayton, Chief Revenue Officer at Bill.com. “With our platform, KPMG Spark can further help their clients to significantly reduce time spent on manual financial processes so they can remain laser focused on running their businesses.”

To learn more about Bill.com’s accountant firm offering, please visit: https://www.bill.com/for-accountants.

About Bill.com

Bill.com is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and to process payments. The Bill.com AI-enabled, financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflow. The company partners with several of the largest U.S. financial institutions, the majority of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information visit www.bill.com.

Bill.com Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KPMG Spark Selects Bill.com to Automate Financial Operations Across Client Base Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), announced today that KPMG Spark has selected Bill.com as …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Kosmos Energy Announces Completion of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO Sale and Lease Back Transaction
ZY CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Zymergen Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class ...
Epizyme and HUTCHMED Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize TAZVERIK ...
Phase III Study Shows Genentech's Polivy Plus R-CHP Is the First Regimen in 20 Years to ...
Philip Morris International Acquires Inhaled Drug Specialist OtiTopic; Growing Pipeline of ...
Kosmos Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Elanco Animal Health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Epizyme Announces CEO Succession
The Trade Desk Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Bill.com to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on August 26, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Bill.com to Acquire Invoice2go, a Leader in Accounts Receivable Software for Small Businesses
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten