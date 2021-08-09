checkAd

Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) signs agreement for marketing and distribution with VirExit Technologies

Partnership will enable Gold River Productions to reach both consumer and business customers

Palm Coast, FL, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold River Productions, Inc. (OTC Pink: GRPS) announced today the finalization of a marketing and distribution agreement with Virexit Technologies. 

“VirExit Technologies (OTC Pink: VXIT) is not just another marketing website,” says Richard Goulding, M.D., Chairman of the Board of Gold River Productions.  “The Safer Place Market (www.saferplace.market) which is transitioning into the VMarket (www.vmarket.shop) is truly a unique concept that marries ‘word of mouth’ advertising with viral marketing.  Their concept is fascinating. It enables the linking of actual consumer and business experiences to multiple internet outlets.  The company’s focus on wellness, health, productivity, and safety offers real solutions for businesses and consumers. 

Every product in VirExit’s stores is curated and focused directly on these four pillars. The public is inundated with ads, glitzy marketing and celebrity endorsements.  Understanding what one finds online and the value of it is challenging.  Finding a best of breed product, with a foundation in science and medicine, is challenging. 

VirExit and Gold River Productions are achieving this level of product credibility.  Announcing game-changing products, including our gummy and nutraceutical lines is both exciting and energizing.  Now that research and development have been completed on Inflammaplex, Painplex and Energyplex and we’ve had a chance to sample the outstanding technical work of Eden Labs, we’re moving into mass market availability of these products.

“Sam Elias, GRPS’ Chief Products Officer, and I have personally sampled Energyplex and were both astounded with the efficacy,” said Richard Goulding, M.D. “I can’t wait for the public to try these products.  The way they are manufactured, and the focus on proper extraction in sufficient quantities has really paid off.  I’m delighted to begin selling our products on VirExit’s stores.”

“We are very excited to work with Gold River Productions,” said James C. Katzaroff, CEO, VirExit Technologies.  “Their product line is ready for prime time.  Our company is dedicated to not only selling products, but more importantly, sharing our knowledge in the business and consumer verticals.”

