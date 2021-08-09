checkAd

iFabric Corp. to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA), a leader in proprietary chemical formulations that render fabrics, foams, plastics, and numerous other surfaces intelligent, today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 on August 19th, at 11 AM EST. Hylton Karon, President and CEO of iFabric Corp. and Giancarlo Beevis, CEO of the Company's Intelligent Fabric Division, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021
Date: Thursday, August 19, 2021
Time: 11 AM Eastern Time (8 AM Pacific Time)
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42301

If you would like to watch iFabric's presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

The SNN Network Summer Virtual Event website is available here: https://conference.snn.network/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://conference.snn.network/agenda

News Compliments of Accesswire

About iFabric Corp.

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric Corp. www.ifabriccorp.com is listed on the TSX and currently has 29.6 million shares issued and outstanding. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove"), the Company offers a variety of products and services in both of its strategic divisions:

IFTNA is focused on performance apparel, medical protective apparel, consumer protective apparel, as well as proprietary chemical formulations that render fabrics, foams, plastics, and numerous other surfaces intelligent, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the consumer.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies' intimate apparel products and accessories.

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN Network.

If you would like to attend the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021, please register here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

Contact:

Hilton Price, CFO Tel: 647.465.6161
Email: hilton.price@rogers.com

Tina Byers - Investor Relations
Tel: 905.330.3275
Email: tina@adcap.ca

Jean-François Dubé (Québec) - Investor Relations
Tel: 514.233.9551
Email: jfdube@mac.com

SOURCE: iFabric Corp. via SNN Network



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657216/iFabric-Corp-to-Present-at-the-SNN-N ...

