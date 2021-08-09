Exploration Activity Commences on Taiga Gold's SAM Project

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Taiga Gold Corp. (CSE:TGC) ("Taiga") has been notified by partner Tactical Resources Corp. (formerly DJ1 Capital Corp.-a private B.C. company) that a field crew has been mobilized to commence exploration …

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Taiga Gold Corp. (CSE:TGC) ("Taiga") has been notified by partner Tactical Resources Corp. (formerly DJ1 Capital Corp.-a private B.C. company) that a field crew has been mobilized to commence exploration activity at the Company's 100% owned SAM property (the "Property") located in Saskatchewan, approximately 15 km west of Flin-Flon, Manitoba and 10km northwest of the past producing Flexar and Birch Lake mines. The Property is contiguous with Cameco and SSR Mining Inc. (formerly Silver Standard Resources Inc.) and is located within the Trans-Hudson Corridor, a geological belt which has historically been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan. Fieldwork will be carried out by TerraLogic Exploration Services of Cranbrook, BC

Tactical holds the exclusive option to earn up to a 60% interest in the Property over a four-year period by making cash payments totaling $CDN 500,000; issuing to Taiga 1,000,000 voting class common shares and completing $CDN 4,000,000 in exploration expenditures. Taiga will retain an over-riding 2% NSR on the property and will serve as project operator until the completion of the 60% earn-in by Tactical.

SAM Property History and Geology

A summary map outlining pertinent features of the property may be found here

The property is dominantly underlain by the Amisk Group Collage which forms a major greenstone belt that hosts gold deposits and the majority of base metal deposits in the Flin Flon - Snow Lake areas. Seven documented mineral occurrences are reported on the property including both orogenic gold and VMS style copper-zinc mineralization.

Historical work includes geologic mapping, trenching, soil surveys, airborne and ground geophysical surveys, and 71 short drill holes (6496m total). The first documented work on the property was in 1952-56 when Hudson Bay Exploration completed 43 drillholes targeting VMS mineralization identified by ground EM survey anomalies. Other drill programs in 1978-80 (Granges), 1985 (SMDC) and 2000 (Aur Resources) focused on both VMS and gold targets. St. Eugene Mining completed a heliborne VTEM geophysical survey in 2011. The property was acquired in 2015 by Eagle Plains Resources and later transferred to Taiga as part of a plan of arrangement completed in April 2018.