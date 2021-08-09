Diamcor Announces Results in Initial Tender and Sales of Current Quarter
KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSX-V:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF), ("Diamcor" or, the "Company") announced today it achieved very encouraging results in its tender and sale of rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material at the Company's Krone Endora at Venetia Project (the "Project"). In July 2021, the first month of its current fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2021, the Company tendered and sold a total of 2,989.54 carats. The results confirm the potential for increased average dollar per carat values from the operational and processing refinements made by the Company, and from the recovery of larger gem quality rough diamonds in the special category (+10.8 carats).
Highlights of the Company's sales of rough diamonds offered for tender in July 2021 are as follows:
- The total combined rough diamonds offered for tender and sold in July 2021 was 2,989.54 carats, generating initial gross revenues for the quarter to date of USD $744,085.44, resulting in a combined average price of USD $248.90 per carat.
- The initial sale of 1,560.39 carats of rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material were tendered and sold in early July 2021, generating gross revenues of USD $271,509.02, and an average price of USD $174.00 per carat.
- The second sale in late July of 1,429.15 additional carats of rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material, generated additional gross revenues of USD $472,576.28, resulting in an average price of USD $330.67 per carat.
- The tender and sales again included several rough diamonds in the specials (+10.8 carats) category.
- The Company plans to offer additional rough diamonds during the quarter for tender and sale in August and September of 2021.
- Overall demand and pricing in a majority of the rough diamond assortments tendered and sold by the Company continue to meet or exceed expectations.
The size and quantity of special rough diamonds in the sales and tenders held in July 2021 are not seen as uncommon for the Project, which continues to demonstrate its ability to generate significant dollar per carat results and revenues when processing quarry material.
