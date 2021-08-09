Diamcor Announces Results in Initial Tender and Sales of Current Quarter

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSX-V:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF), ("Diamcor" or, the "Company") announced today it achieved very encouraging results in its tender and sale of rough diamonds recovered from the processing of …

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Diamcor Mining Inc. (TSX-V:DMI)(OTCQB:DMIFF), ("Diamcor" or, the "Company") announced today it achieved very encouraging results in its tender and sale of rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material at the Company's Krone Endora at Venetia Project (the "Project"). In July 2021, the first month of its current fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2021, the Company tendered and sold a total of 2,989.54 carats. The results confirm the potential for increased average dollar per carat values from the operational and processing refinements made by the Company, and from the recovery of larger gem quality rough diamonds in the special category (+10.8 carats).

Highlights of the Company's sales of rough diamonds offered for tender in July 2021 are as follows: