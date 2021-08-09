checkAd

ASPZ Forms Asia Gold LLC in Alaska

Autor: Accesswire
09.08.2021, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Asia Properties Inc. (OTC PINK:ASPZ) today confirmed that it has formed a wholly owned LLC in Alaska.The Company is currently conducting due diligence and negotiating to acquire a gold mining lease in …

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Asia Properties Inc. (OTC PINK:ASPZ) today confirmed that it has formed a wholly owned LLC in Alaska.

The Company is currently conducting due diligence and negotiating to acquire a gold mining lease in Alaska. Owning an Alaskan LLC allows ASPZ to own or lease mining claims in the state. ASPZ intends to use this lease to issue an Initial Coin Offering "ICO" selling a Forward Contract for gold.

Re: OTC Listing Status

CEO Debra Childers commented on its reporting status, said "we uploaded the last two years of filings on August 6th and expect the Stop sign to soon be replaced by a Yield sign."

ASPZ intends to complete all its reporting requirements on OTC Markets and become Pink Current within Q3, 2021. ASPZ then intends to apply to up-list to the OTCQX before end of Q4, 2021.

Please visit our new website: www.aspzgold.com

About the Company

Asia Properties Inc, is a Wyoming, USA domiciled junior mining company, intent on acquiring gold claims and mines and then securitizing them on the blockchain via ICOs and STOs, The Company will then list the tokens on highly liquid exchanges such as Uniswap and Binance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

ASPZ has 77.84 million shares issued and outstanding with 26.60 million shares at DTC.

Contact:

Aric Recker
Investor Relations
Tel(248) 291-7494
arecker@iroverflow.com

For more information on Asia Properties Inc please visit:
www.aszpgold.com

SOURCE: Asia Properties, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658911/ASPZ-Forms-Asia-Gold-LLC-in-Alaska

Asia Properties Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ASPZ Forms Asia Gold LLC in Alaska CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Asia Properties Inc. (OTC PINK:ASPZ) today confirmed that it has formed a wholly owned LLC in Alaska.The Company is currently conducting due diligence and negotiating to acquire a gold mining lease in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Oil and Gas Industry and Green Advocates have a duty to Make Energy Poverty History in Africa with ...
SolGold PLC Annouces Ecuador Executive Decree and Mining Action Plan
China XLX Announces 2021 Interim Results Strong and Solid Recovery with NP Surging by 259%
Euro Sun Mining Announces Intention to List on LSE
Angle PLC - Study Highlights Superior Performance of Parsortix
Rekor Systems to Acquire Waycare Technologies, Ltd.
Cease Trade Order Issued by the Ontario Securities Commission
Hannan Soil Sampling Continues to Extend Scale and Define Continuity of Copper-Silver ...
IMC Partners with Leading US Brand to Launch cbdMD Products in Israel and Provides Further Details ...
SUIC Midas New Product MT Unified Procurement(TM) With On-Demand Delivery For Merchants To Generate ...
Titel
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
Charge Powerbanks Announces Partnership with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
2021 Second Quarter Report
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.07.21ASPZ Updates Shareholders on OTC Listing
Accesswire | Analysen