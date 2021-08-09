checkAd

EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information

Autor: Accesswire
09.08.2021, 15:00  |  38   |   |   

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp, OTC PINK:YECO, today updated shareholders with further details about its NFT Warrant Dividend.

Foto: Accesswire

Attached is a preliminary image from the 3D animation still under development that will be issued as an NFT dividend

Daniel Mckinney CEO said: "this NFT will capture the stunning visual quality inherent in many biological systems, as in this artistic rendering of a fluorescent micrograph of a group of stem cells. The animation will elegantly illustrate a concept underlying the paracrine therapeutics that the Company is developing and commemorate a stage in our technological progress."

Prior to the release of the final NFT, YECO's shareholders-of-record on July 30, 2021 will receive a Warrant to exercise their right to accept ownership of the NFT. Shareholders possessing less than 100 shares will not be eligible for this special dividend.

The Company will distribute one (1) Warrant for every 100 shares of YECO common stock held. Each Warrant will be exercisable for one (1) NFT worth $300. Shareholders will have until (December 1, 2021) to exercise their Warrant(s) to receive their NFT(s).

Any shareholders-of-record on July 30, 2021, who have not received their NFT Warrant(s) before the end of August, are advised to contact their broker to claim their entitled Warrant(s). Any shareholders that have not received their expected Warrants, who believe that their shares may have been loaned for short sale without their knowledge, should contact FINRA directly (FINRA Hotline Tel 301-590-6500), as there may be uncovered short positions in the stock.

About the Company

EV Biologics (formerly Yulong Eco-Materials Limited) is a Wyoming, USA domiciled Biotechnology Company, intent on developing and enhancing the intrinsic therapeutic activity of mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) secreted factors, as well as targeted delivery of bioactive molecules using engineered exosomes. The company is working to optimize cell lines for production of native bioactive nanoparticles and to establish an exosome engineering platform to enhance specific therapeutic activity. Initially, these novel regenerative products will be produced for preclinical research on a number of clinical indications. Using proprietary and patentable technologies, the Company is creating exclusive IP and IT inherent in these bioengineered products. Further product development will be focused on investigation of novel stem cell-derived biopharmaceuticals designed for specific clinical conditions.

