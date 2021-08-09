PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Bathtub Market by Type (Free-Standing Bathtubs, Alcove Bathtubs, Drop-In Bathtubs, and Corner Bathtubs), Material (Marble, Acrylic, Ceramic, and Others) End User (Residential and Commercial), and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027." According to the report, the global bathtub industry generated $7.6 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $8.9 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Prime determinants of growth

Bathtub's ability to provide mind and body relaxation, many benefits associated with it, and its efficiency for body inflammation of the patients suffering from arthritis drive the growth of the global bathtub market. However, increase in number of bathtub accidents and increasing trend of walk-in showers hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rising urbanization presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the bathtub market. The offline segment witnessed closure of major distribution channels across the globe in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Manufacturers are creating strategies to revive from the current situation by means of reshaping their sales channels as well as product innovation.

The standing bathtub segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on type, the free standing bathtub segment held the highest share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the global bathtub market, and is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that they do not require wall support for installation. However, the corner bathtub segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2027, owing to its bubble and whirlpool features that are majorly used for relaxing.