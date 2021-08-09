C3 AI to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

The C3 AI presentation is scheduled for Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 1:00pm Eastern Time (10:00am Pacific Time). Interested parties can see the live webcast of the presentation, which will be available at ir.c3.ai . Replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days afterward.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) is the Enterprise AI application software company that accelerates digital transformation for organizations globally. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products: C3 AI Suite, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating large-scale AI applications; C3 AI Applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific CRM applications designed for AI and machine learning; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI solution to apply data science to everyday business problems. The core of the C3 AI offering is an open, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically simplifies data science and application development. Learn more at: www.c3.ai.

