23 Roku Originals to Premiere on The Roku Channel on August 13

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced today that an exciting new slate of Roku Originals will be available to stream beginning August 13. The lineup features 23 new titles for The Roku Channel, including four all-new premieres, available exclusively on The Roku Channel in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

New, never-before-seen series ‘Eye Candy,’ ‘Squeaky Clean,’ season two of ‘Thanks a Million,’ and ‘What Happens in Hollywood,’ will push new limits in the unscripted and documentary genres, introducing streamers to compelling shows that will shape important conversations, pull at one’s heart strings, and put viewers straight into the competition. Additionally, on August 13 multi-Emmynominated ‘Mapleworth Murders’ will make its debut on The Roku Channel, where viewers can experience the award-worthy comedy of nominees Paula Pell, John Lutz and J.B. Smoove.