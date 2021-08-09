23 Roku Originals to Premiere on The Roku Channel on August 13
Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced today that an exciting new slate of Roku Originals will be available to stream beginning August 13. The lineup features 23 new titles for The Roku Channel, including four all-new premieres, available exclusively on The Roku Channel in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.
New, never-before-seen series ‘Eye Candy,’ ‘Squeaky Clean,’ season two of ‘Thanks a Million,’ and ‘What Happens in Hollywood,’ will push new limits in the unscripted and documentary genres, introducing streamers to compelling shows that will shape important conversations, pull at one’s heart strings, and put viewers straight into the competition. Additionally, on August 13 multi-Emmynominated ‘Mapleworth Murders’ will make its debut on The Roku Channel, where viewers can experience the award-worthy comedy of nominees Paula Pell, John Lutz and J.B. Smoove.
- “While it’s only been a few months since the launch of Roku Originals, the response has been overwhelming,” said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Alternative Programming Roku. “We’re excited to keep the drumbeat of premium series, featuring Hollywood’s top talent, available only on the Roku Channel with this next slate of original programming.”
- Roku’s Head of Scripted Programming Colin Davis continued, “Viewers will be on the edge of their seats with thrillers like ‘The Stranger’, ‘Survive’ and ‘Wireless,’ and then can laugh themselves silly with ‘Mapleworth Murders.’ These August additions continue to prove that we can offer something for everyone, and we could not be prouder for them to be devoured by the massive Roku audience.”
- Paula Pell said, “Making ‘Mapleworth Murders’ was a glorious crime procedural romp through a field of pure nutbaggery. We are so incredibly excited that it found a nest at The Roku Channel and millions of viewers can watch a lesbian spinster and dipstick sheriff and deputy try to solve some of the most ridiculous daily murders in an otherwise charming town. Full disclosure, we wrote almost all of it in a melatonin twilight.”
Roku Originals continue to help drive strong viewer engagement for The Roku Channel since its launch on Streaming Day in May 2021. The top 5 streamed TV programs by unique view1 on The Roku Channel this summer (from May 20 to July 18) were all Roku Originals. The Roku Channel, the exclusive home of Roku Originals, saw robust growth with streaming hours more than doubling year-over-year in Q2 2021. According to Nielsen streaming reach ratings for the month of June, The Roku Channel was the No. 6 streaming channel by household reach in America, coming in after Disney+, Hulu, Amazon, YouTube and Netflix.
