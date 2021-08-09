GlycoMimetics Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GLYC) today announced that the compensation committee of the Company’s Board of Directors approved the grant on August 3, 2021 of non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 1,647,600 shares of its common stock to Harout Semerjian, the Company’s new President and Chief Executive Officer. The awards were granted as inducement equity awards outside of the Company’s 2013 Equity Incentive Plan in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), and were made as an inducement material to Mr. Semerjian’s acceptance of employment with the Company.

Mr. Semerjian was granted options to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock as follows: (a) an option to purchase 1,098,400 shares, subject to vesting as to 25% of the underlying shares on August 3, 2022 and as to the remaining underlying shares in equal monthly installments over 36 months thereafter, subject to Mr. Semerjian’s continued service through each such vesting date, and (b) an option to purchase 549,200 shares, one-half of which will vest upon U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the Company’s product candidate uproleselan as a treatment for relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia and the remainder will vest upon the first commercial sale of uproleselan in the United States or abroad, subject in each case to Mr. Semerjian’s continued service through the applicable vesting date. The option grants have an exercise price of $2.03 per share, the closing price of the common stock on the date of grant, and are subject to the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement covering each applicable grant and the GlycoMimetics, Inc. Inducement Plan, which was adopted January 22, 2020 and amended on August 2, 2021, and provides for the granting of stock options and other equity awards to new employees.