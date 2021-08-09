checkAd

Similarweb Expands U.S. Footprint with New Office in Reston, Virginia

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 15:00  |  23   |   |   

Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB), a leading digital intelligence company, today announced the opening of a new office in Reston, Virginia, the heart of Northern Virginia's (Dulles) technology corridor outside of Washington, D.C. With global headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, Similarweb’s opening in Reston marks the first new office opening following the company’s initial public offering in May, and its fourth office in the United States.

The new Reston office will be home to Similarweb’s Chief Marketing Officer, Kevin Spurway, and a growing team in the Washington Metropolitan area, with a focus on hiring sales and marketing roles. Similarweb has grown its headcount across all ten global offices this year, with plans to continue its rapid global expansion through the end of the year. The office will offer a balance of open space and conference room options for flexible work scheduling, and to accommodate social distancing for those attending in-person.

“We are committed to expanding our footprint in the United States and excited to be part of the growing tech community in Reston,” says Donna Dror, General Manager, North America at Similarweb. “The Reston and Northern Virginia area is home to a strong talent in the area of digital measurement and market research, and hiring local talent will be key as we continue to create outstanding digital intelligence tools. As a global company, we pride ourselves on providing a unique culture that promotes diversity and inclusion and corporate social responsibility, which will be paramount to the culture in our office in Virginia.”

Founded in 2007, Similarweb now works with nearly 3,000 businesses, including household names like DHL, Lego, Lending Tree, and Rakuten. Similarweb’s proprietary technology analyzes billions of digital interactions and transactions every day from millions of websites and apps in more than 190 countries, and turns these digital signals into actionable insights.

To see a list of open positions in the Reston office, visit the Similarweb careers page.

About Similarweb:

As the most trusted platform for understanding online behavior, millions of people use Similarweb’s insights daily to strengthen their knowledge of the digital world. We empower anyone — from the curious individual to the enterprise business leader — to make smarter decisions by understanding why things happen across the digital ecosystem. Learn more here: https://www.similarweb.com/corp/about/

