checkAd

PLAYSTUDIOS Announces Jason Hahn as New Head of Corporate and Business Development

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

PLAYSTUDIOS, an award-winning developer of free-to-play casual mobile and social games, has named Jason Hahn to the position of Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate and Business Development. An accomplished gaming and Esports industry executive with more than 15 years of experience at the intersection of the media and technology sectors, Mr. Hahn will work in concert with PLAYSTUDIOS’ senior leadership team to advance the organization’s growth strategy as a newly listed public company. He will be responsible for leading all merger and acquisition efforts and identifying strategic opportunities as PLAYSTUDIOS looks to expand into new genres, segments, and geographies and bolster its unique playAWARDS loyalty platform. Mr. Hahn will also support the company’s investor relations efforts where he will help guide communications and the relationships with PLAYSTUDIOS shareholders and the broader financial community. Mr. Hahn will report to PLAYSTUDIOS Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Pascal and sit on the Company’s executive leadership team.

Mr. Hahn joins PLAYSTUDIOS with a proven record of success in the areas of strategic and financial planning, M&A, and business development, informed by his nuanced understanding of the trends shaping the convergence of gaming, media, and technology. He most recently served as Vice President and Head of Strategic Initiatives for Activision Blizzard’s Esports division, where he helped establish its foundational business model and strategy, oversaw commercial partnerships with Esports organizations and technology companies globally, and managed business operations and analytics. Prior to joining Activision Blizzard’s Esports unit, Jason served as a key member of Activision’s Corporate Strategy and Business Development group, where he oversaw the company’s acquisitions of King Digital and Major League Gaming, ran the company’s long range planning process, and advised on new strategic opportunities.

Prior, he served as Vice President of J.P. Morgan Entertainment Industries Group in Los Angeles, and held positions in Corporate Strategy and Development for NBC Universal and in M&A for New York City-based independent financial advisor Rothschild Inc.

“Adding Jason to our leadership team allows PLAYSTUDIOS to take advantage of the significant growth opportunities in front of us,” says Mr. Pascal. “Jason is a sophisticated dealmaker and a curious, strategic thinker with significant experience identifying and executing growth strategies, M&A, and commercial partnerships.”

“As our industry continues to expand and diversify, we enter this new era of PLAYSTUDIOS in a stronger position with Jason on board.”

“I have followed the PLAYSTUDIOS story from the beginning and have long been impressed with the quality and innovation of their products, their unique playAWARDS loyalty platform, and great culture,” Mr. Hahn says. “Now, with the resources they have available as a public company, I see incredible potential and opportunity to accelerate their growth through new acquisitions and partnerships. I look forward to working with the talented team at PLAYSTUDIOS, the broader game development community, and our new stakeholders as we collectively realize our ambitions.”

Mr. Hahn holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. He currently serves on the board and executive committee of CoachArt, a nonprofit organization creating a transformative arts and athletics community for children impacted by chronic illness.

About PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.

PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS) is the developer and operator of award-winning free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company’s collection of original and published titles is powered by its groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from a portfolio of global entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS brings together beautifully designed mobile gaming content with an innovative loyalty platform in order to provide its players with an unequaled entertainment experience and its partners with actionable business insights. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.

PlayStudios Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PLAYSTUDIOS Announces Jason Hahn as New Head of Corporate and Business Development PLAYSTUDIOS, an award-winning developer of free-to-play casual mobile and social games, has named Jason Hahn to the position of Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate and Business Development. An accomplished gaming and Esports industry …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Kosmos Energy Announces Completion of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO Sale and Lease Back Transaction
ZY CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Zymergen Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class ...
Epizyme and HUTCHMED Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize TAZVERIK ...
Phase III Study Shows Genentech's Polivy Plus R-CHP Is the First Regimen in 20 Years to ...
Philip Morris International Acquires Inhaled Drug Specialist OtiTopic; Growing Pipeline of ...
Kosmos Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Elanco Animal Health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Epizyme Announces CEO Succession
The Trade Desk Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.08.21PLAYSTUDIOS Announces Stephanie Rosol as Company’s First Chief People Performance Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21PLAYSTUDIOS Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21playAWARDS Teams With Bowlero to Bring Players the Ultimate Bowling Party Rewards Experience
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten