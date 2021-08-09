checkAd

Ortelius Sends Letter to the Board of Directors of Capital Senior Living Corporation Regarding Its Strong Opposition to Recently Announced Transactions With Conversant Capital

Ortelius Advisors, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Ortelius” or “we”) today issued the below letter to the Board of Directors of Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU).

***

August 9, 2021

The Board of Directors
Attn: Chairman Michael W. Reid
Capital Senior Living Corporation
14160 Dallas Parkway, Suite 300
Dallas, Texas 75254

Chairman Reid and Members of the Board of Directors:

Ortelius Advisors, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Ortelius” or “we”) is one of the largest stockholders of Capital Senior Living Corporation (“CSU” or the “Company”), with holdings equal to approximately 9% of the Company’s outstanding common stock (the “Common Stock”). We are writing to make you aware that Ortelius strongly opposes CSU’s recently announced transactions (the “Transactions”) with Conversant Capital LLC (together with its affiliates, “Conversant”).

Based on the market’s overwhelmingly negative reaction in recent weeks, we believe other stockholders share our view: the Company’s stock price has plunged an incredible 48% since the Transactions were announced on July 22nd.1 The market evidently recognizes that these highly-questionable Transactions include egregious terms, which effectively hand control of CSU to Conversant while punitively diluting existing stockholders and hindering the business with excessive costs.

The Transactions demonstrably fail to maximize the value of the Company, which is now trading at a significant discount to its underlying assets. We find it alarming that the Board, which owes fiduciary obligations to all stockholders, would effectively seek to sell control of the Company to Conversant at what we believe is a material discount without at least conducting a more thorough review of strategic alternatives. Surely the Board is aware that we are now in the late innings of the pandemic and the industry is in recovery. The Company itself, in its earnings call on May 13th, indicated that occupancy and financial metrics were improving, long-term demographic tailwinds remained intact, and that the hard work of its “three-year transformational strategy” to stabilize the business was “complete.”

