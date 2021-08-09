checkAd

Nautilus, Inc. Enters Strategic Partnership with FitOn

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 15:00  |  36   |   |   

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS), an innovation leader in connected home fitness, today announced a licensing agreement with leading digital fitness provider FitOn to further enhance the JRNY member experience by offering hundreds of off-product workouts accessible via Nautilus’ JRNY digital fitness platform and app at no additional charge. This marks the first time FitOn’s workout content is fully integrated with a third-party fitness hardware solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005397/en/

Nautilus, Inc.’s licensing agreement with digital fitness provider FitOn will further enhance the JRNY digital fitness platform experience by offering hundreds of off-product workouts to JRNY members at no additional charge. (Photo: Business Wire)

Nautilus, Inc.’s licensing agreement with digital fitness provider FitOn will further enhance the JRNY digital fitness platform experience by offering hundreds of off-product workouts to JRNY members at no additional charge. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This collaboration and integration with FitOn represents our commitment to creating an unparalleled digital workout experience for our growing JRNY membership base,” said Garry Wiseman, Chief Digital Officer, Nautilus, Inc. “Our aim is to offer the workout variety that consumers crave to help motivate them to achieve their fitness goals. Whether that's via FitOn's videos and world class instructors, JRNY's immersive Explore the World experience, or streaming their favorite entertainment via Netflix, Hulu or Disney+ while being coached during an adaptive workout — JRNY keeps our members engaged!"

Beginning later this year, JRNY members can seamlessly access and track FitOn workouts through their Bowflex connected equipment, or the app. Users can search from a wide variety of FitOn’s popular off-product workouts, including cardio, HIIT, strength, yoga, stretch and Pilates and choose various lengths — ranging from three minutes to an hour — and levels; as well as overlay JRNY radio, to find a workout that matches their mood and location at any given moment.

FitOn workouts logged in the app or on a Bowflex device automatically sync to the member’s digital journal for seamless tracking.

"We are thrilled to partner with Nautilus and look forward to delivering our best in-class fitness content to Nautilus’s amazing community, and in turn, growing our FitOn family," said Lindsay Cook, CEO and Co-Founder of FitOn.

The immersive, JRNY digital platform is available on connected Bowflex home fitness cardio equipment, including indoor cycling bikes, treadmills, and Max Trainer cardio machines. The JRNY platform is available on Bowflex.com and SchwinnFitness.com, for download on Google Play and the App Store, and comes pre-loaded on the Bowflex VeloCore and C7 bikes, Bowflex Max Trainer M9 machine, and Bowflex Treadmill 7, Treadmill 10, and Treadmill 22.

Seite 1 von 3
Nautilus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nautilus, Inc. Enters Strategic Partnership with FitOn Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS), an innovation leader in connected home fitness, today announced a licensing agreement with leading digital fitness provider FitOn to further enhance the JRNY member experience by offering hundreds of off-product workouts …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Kosmos Energy Announces Completion of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO Sale and Lease Back Transaction
ZY CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Zymergen Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class ...
Epizyme and HUTCHMED Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize TAZVERIK ...
Phase III Study Shows Genentech's Polivy Plus R-CHP Is the First Regimen in 20 Years to ...
Philip Morris International Acquires Inhaled Drug Specialist OtiTopic; Growing Pipeline of ...
Elanco Animal Health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Trade Desk Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Kosmos Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Epizyme Announces CEO Succession
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
McAfee Declares Special Dividend
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:00 UhrNautilus, Inc. Appoints New Chief Legal Officer; Names Principal Accounting Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Nautilus, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on Monday, August 9, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.212 irre günstige Konsumgüter-Aktien
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
20.07.21Öl, Bitcoin, Moderna, BioNTech, Peloton, Nautilus, S. Lithium, Zalando, HelloFresh - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte