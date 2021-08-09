Nautilus, Inc. Enters Strategic Partnership with FitOn

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS), an innovation leader in connected home fitness, today announced a licensing agreement with leading digital fitness provider FitOn to further enhance the JRNY member experience by offering hundreds of off-product workouts accessible via Nautilus’ JRNY digital fitness platform and app at no additional charge. This marks the first time FitOn’s workout content is fully integrated with a third-party fitness hardware solution.

Nautilus, Inc.’s licensing agreement with digital fitness provider FitOn will further enhance the JRNY digital fitness platform experience by offering hundreds of off-product workouts to JRNY members at no additional charge. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This collaboration and integration with FitOn represents our commitment to creating an unparalleled digital workout experience for our growing JRNY membership base,” said Garry Wiseman, Chief Digital Officer, Nautilus, Inc. “Our aim is to offer the workout variety that consumers crave to help motivate them to achieve their fitness goals. Whether that's via FitOn's videos and world class instructors, JRNY's immersive Explore the World experience, or streaming their favorite entertainment via Netflix, Hulu or Disney+ while being coached during an adaptive workout — JRNY keeps our members engaged!"

Beginning later this year, JRNY members can seamlessly access and track FitOn workouts through their Bowflex connected equipment, or the app. Users can search from a wide variety of FitOn’s popular off-product workouts, including cardio, HIIT, strength, yoga, stretch and Pilates and choose various lengths — ranging from three minutes to an hour — and levels; as well as overlay JRNY radio, to find a workout that matches their mood and location at any given moment.

FitOn workouts logged in the app or on a Bowflex device automatically sync to the member’s digital journal for seamless tracking.

"We are thrilled to partner with Nautilus and look forward to delivering our best in-class fitness content to Nautilus’s amazing community, and in turn, growing our FitOn family," said Lindsay Cook, CEO and Co-Founder of FitOn.

The immersive, JRNY digital platform is available on connected Bowflex home fitness cardio equipment, including indoor cycling bikes, treadmills, and Max Trainer cardio machines. The JRNY platform is available on Bowflex.com and SchwinnFitness.com, for download on Google Play and the App Store, and comes pre-loaded on the Bowflex VeloCore and C7 bikes, Bowflex Max Trainer M9 machine, and Bowflex Treadmill 7, Treadmill 10, and Treadmill 22.