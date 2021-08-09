checkAd

23 Roku Originals to Premiere on The Roku Channel on August 13

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced today that an exciting new slate of Roku Originals will be available to stream beginning August 13. The lineup features 23 new titles for The Roku Channel, including four all-new premieres, available exclusively on The Roku Channel.

23 new Roku Originals now available! (Graphic: Business Wire)

New, never-before-seen series ‘Eye Candy,’ ‘Squeaky Clean,’ season two of ‘Thanks a Million,’ and ‘What Happens in Hollywood,’ will push new limits in the unscripted and documentary genres, introducing streamers to compelling shows that will shape important conversations, pull at one’s heart strings, and put viewers straight into the competition. Additionally, on August 13 multi-Emmy nominated ‘Mapleworth Murders’ will make its debut on The Roku Channel, where viewers can experience the award-worthy comedy of nominees Paula Pell, John Lutz and J.B. Smoove.

  • “While it's only been a few months since the launch of Roku Originals, the response has been overwhelming," said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Alternative Programming Roku. “We're excited to keep the drumbeat of premium series, featuring Hollywood's top talent, available only on the Roku Channel with this next slate of original programming.”
  • Roku’s Head of Scripted Programming Colin Davis continued, “Viewers will be on the edge of their seats with thrillers like ‘The Stranger,’ ‘Survive’ and ‘Wireless,’ and then can laugh themselves silly with ‘Mapleworth Murders.’ These August additions continue to prove that we can offer something for everyone, and we could not be prouder for them to be devoured by the massive Roku audience.”
  • Paula Pell said, “Making ‘Mapleworth Murders’ was a glorious crime procedural romp through a field of pure nutbaggery. We are so incredibly excited that it found a nest at The Roku Channel and millions of viewers can watch a lesbian spinster and dipstick sheriff and deputy try to solve some of the most ridiculous daily murders in an otherwise charming town. Full disclosure, we wrote almost all of it in a melatonin twilight.”

New Roku Originals Lineup

