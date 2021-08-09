23 Roku Originals to Premiere on The Roku Channel on August 13

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced today that an exciting new slate of Roku Originals will be available to stream beginning August 13. The lineup features 23 new titles for The Roku Channel, including four all-new premieres, available exclusively on The Roku Channel.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005421/en/