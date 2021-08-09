checkAd

Notification on supplementation of the agenda of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze” Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

The Board of joint stock company “Latvijas Gāze”, registration number: 40003000642, legal address: Aristida Briana street 6, Riga, LV-1001, Latvia (hereafter – the Company) based on the resignation notification of the member of the Audit Committee Benita Kudore announces that the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company which will take place on September 6, 2021 at 12.00 at the premises of the Company at Aristida Briana street 6, Riga, LV-1001, Latvia using electronic means of communication, is supplemented with following items:

  1. Recalling of the Company Audit Committee members.
  2. Election of the Company Audit Committee.

A shareholder or a group of shareholders have rights to nominate own candidates to the Audit Committee subject to a provision that, when dividing the voting capital represented by such shareholder or group of shareholders by the number of nominated candidates, each nominee should have no less than five per cent of the voting capital represented in the meeting of shareholders. Each candidate nominated in this manner is included in the electoral list of the Audit Committee members. We would like to encourage you to nominate the candidates to the Audit Committee in due time and inform the Company’s Board thereof by August 17, 2021.

The Board of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze”

More information:

Sandra Joksta

Phone +371 67 374 369,

e-mail: investor.relations@lg.lv





